Investors remain wary of the Gulf market as tensions with Iran keep them at bay

The Gulf's stock markets were subdued during early trading on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious due to the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. However, higher oil prices boosted energy stocks in Saudi Arabia. Donald Trump, the U.S. President, said on Monday that Iran should surrender to end the war between the United States and Iran. Talks between the two nations remained stagnant. Senior Iranian officials said that Tehran will shift to a more "offensive" military posture. The oil prices rose by more than $2 on Monday as investors became increasingly pessimistic about diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and concerns about global supplies increased.

Dubai's benchmark Index fell 0.3% with most sectors in negative territory. Dubai Islamic Bank fell 0.8% while Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (du) declined?2%.

The benchmark index in Abu Dhabi fell 0.3% due to a decline in health care, financial and real estate shares. Pure Health Holding dropped?1.5%, and Aldar Properties fell 0.6%.

Abu Dhabi Ports however extended its gains after surging by?14.9% the previous session -?its biggest one-day increase since September 2022 - and was up 3%. The company announced that the sovereign wealth fund L'IMAD which owns 75.42% in AD Ports via its wholly owned subsidiary ADQ has launched a conditional voluntary cash offer at 6.25 dirhams per share.

Qatar's benchmark indices?edged downwards by 0.2%. This was due to a fall of 0.8% in Qatar National Bank, and a decline of 1.2% in Qatar Fuel. Industries Qatar, however, ?rose 1.6%. Preliminary shipping data on Tuesday showed that ship crossings in the Strait of Hormuz remained at single digits despite a slight increase from the weekend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark?index?rose by 0.3%. This was largely due to gains in financial, energy, and materials stocks. SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. gained 3% each and 1.6% respectively after signing a Memorandum of Understanding to "explore opportunities throughout the fertilizers value chain and integrated agri-nutrients." Saudi Aramco added 0.6%. Two sources familiar with the situation said that the company offers crude to Asian refiners outside of the Strait of Hormuz through private negotiations.

(source: Reuters)