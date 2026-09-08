Iran claims to have captured a US sub-drone in the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced on Tuesday that they had captured an unmanned U.S. submarine at the Strait of Hormuz. This was a rare opportunity to see how underwater drones were used for military operations.

Iranian state media reported that the vessel 'was a Dive LD, a large autonomous underwater vehicle built in California by Anduril. The company said the 19-foot (5.8 metre)'submersible could carry out missions such as mine countermeasures and seabed mapping. It can also gather intelligence and inspect underwater infrastructure, including cables and pipes.

We trapped one of the most intelligent, unmanned and modern submarines?of terrorist American army near the Strait of?Hormuz. The Revolutionary Guards Navy claimed that this submersible was equipped with the latest technology.

A Pentagon spokesperson responded by saying that an underwater drone "malfunctioned over a day ago."

The drone was "surveying regional waters to support ongoing operations". The drone that was defective was an older model, which?did not collect sensitive data or carry any classified radar or sonar equipment", the spokesperson stated.

Pentagon's statement did not mention that it could independently verify Iran’s claims.

Anduril has not responded to a request for comment.

The U.S. Military is investing heavily into unmanned naval systems including surface and underwater vessels as it looks for cheaper ways to monitor vast ocean areas, gather intelligence, and track adversary submarines and ships without putting sailors in danger.

Dive-LD, according to Anduril, can be used for a period of 'up to ten days without having to return to base. It is also designed to 'dive as deep as 6,000 meters (19,700 feet). DefenseScoop, a U.S. military site that reports on news in 2024, reported that Dive-LD cost around $2.5 million per unit.

(source: Reuters)