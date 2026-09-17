Analysts said that Iran has begun to reroute its imports of Russian wheat to the Caspian Sea, as shipments via the Black Sea are halted due to?Ukrainian drone attacks and the 'Strait of Hormuz' is 'closed.

Iran is the largest buyer of Russian wheat.

Alexander Sharov, director of RusIranExpo, stated that Iran has increased its purchases of wheat in Russia, which is the largest exporter of wheat worldwide, through the ports of Makhachkala on the Caspian Sea and Astrakhan.

Sherov said that smaller traders in both Iran and Russia were buying wheat in small quantities. She estimated Iran's wheat purchases to be 200,000 metric tonnes?in the current marketing season which began in July.

One analyst, who refused to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the subject, said that Russia's wheat exports to Iran via the Caspian Sea will increase as the Black Sea trade is disrupted, and the Strait of Hormuz will remain virtually closed during the Iran War.

Russia and Ukraine are launching drones at each other across the Black Sea, disrupting shipping.

According to Ikar, Iran has been the fourth-largest buyer of Russian wheat this season after Egypt, Azerbaijan, and Kenya.

Iran became the top buyer of Russian grain last month, mostly barley and corn, which is what it imports traditionally from Caspian Sea Terminals.

According to ProZerno, Iran purchased 913,000 metric tons of grain as of September 8th, with corn accounting for about half, and barley for about a third. Iran has now overtaken Egypt as Russia's largest customer.

(source: Reuters)