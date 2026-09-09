Iran's capture a U.S. underwater drone allows Tehran to study and possibly reverse engineer the vessel. This is a major setback for Anduril and the Pentagon.

Anduril and the U.S. military have played down the importance of the drone ending up in Iranian hands. The Dive-LD underwater vehicle, designed for long range surveillance and other missions undersea, is part of a new generation military drones that are intended to run for days without human intervention. Washington has treated the loss to Iran of advanced drones as a serious issue.

Barack Obama, then president of the United States, publicly demanded that Iran return an RQ-170 Sentinel stealth surveillance drone it had captured in 2011. Iran claimed to have reverse-engineered this drone and then unveiled models that looked remarkably similar.

The U.S. military has moved quickly to prevent Iranian forces from acquiring unmanned maritime technology. According to the 'Navy,' a U.S. Navy Patrol Ship and MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter were deployed in 2022 after an Iranian Naval vessel tried to tow a Saildrone Surface vessel away from the Gulf.

Analysts believe that Iran will not gain a decisive advantage in military terms from the captured drone. However, the incident represents a victory for Tehran's propaganda and a setback to Washington's attempts to portray its technological superiority.

EMBASSIES OF IRANIAN EMBASSIES - a mocking of the U.S.

Iranian embassies have made fun of the U.S. after it lost its drone. In a Facebook post, the Iranian embassy in Ghana boasted that it had retrieved the submersible in a "strait controlled by 'people who can hear a sneeze of a shrimp." They added, "Our guys grabbed it like a bottle of plastic in a net." Fully intact. Still blinking like a fool. "Condolences to the person who was holding the joystick."

U.S. Central Command Captain Tim Hawkins said that the "defective UAV was an older model which did not collect sensitive data or carry any classified radar or sonar equipment." Anduril didn't immediately respond to our request for comment.

Farzin Nadimi is a senior fellow with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. He said, "Of Course Iran will seize every opportunity to gain propaganda." It can help the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps make better versions their own designs.

Iran will almost definitely try to pry the hardware of the drone open, but the software has built-in defences, said Bryan Clark. He is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and the director of the Center For Defense Concepts and Technologies. Iranian engineers could "definitely reverse-engineer mechanical systems," Clark said. He cited Tehran's past experience with captured American aircraft.

Tomorrow morning, our reverse engineers will be performing an unboxing ceremony. The Iranian embassy in Hyderabad posted a message on X.

The incident also revealed a disconnect in the messages sent by Anduril to its client, the U.S. Navy.

Navy officials confirmed that the Dive-LD is an older model vehicle which suffered a'malfunction' and was found by Iranian forces "dead on the water."

Anduril claims that the Dive LD is "the most reliable -and flexible" large autonomous undersea vehicle on the market. It can operate for up to ten days in challenging conditions. The Dive-LD is also used by the U.S. Navy and was the testbed for Australia's Ghost Shark large underwater??drone.

Mona Yacoubian is the director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She said that Iran was very good at exploiting the situation to its advantage, namely to portray the U.S. as being inept and unable to retain control of the Strait of Hormuz.

(source: Reuters)