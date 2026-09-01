Iran's President says Tehran will reciprocate, if the US honours its commitments under the interim deal

On Tuesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran would immediately reciprocate?if the United States returns its commitments under an interim deal?signed in June.

His comments were made at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, held in Bishkek, after the first direct attack between the U.S. and Iran since late July. The U.S. struck?Larak island while Iran attacked two U.S. Air Bases in Jordan.

State media quoted Pezeshkian as saying: "I declare clearly that the Islamic Republic of Iran would immediately reciprocate if the U.S. returned to its obligations under the Memorandum of Understanding."

He was referring to an interim deal that Tehran and Washington signed in June in order to end the conflict, which began with U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran on 28 February. The agreement quickly fell apart due to disagreements about its implementation.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that it will only allow free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial waterway for global oil supplies - if Washington implements?the terms?of the deal.

Pezeshkian said in Bishkek, on Monday, that war is not in anyone's best interest. He also stated that Tehran was still willing to negotiate a solution in its dispute with Washington.

Donald Trump, U.S. president, told Fox News that "there will be a response" to the Iranian attacks. He told reporters in the Oval Office however that the renewed strikes do not indicate a return of full-scale warfare.

(source: Reuters)