Iran's website shows that more ships are blacklisted for trying to pass through the Hormuz Strait.

According to a government website, Iran has added new ships that it considers non-compliant and subject to fines or confiscation if they try to sail through Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran announced on August 24 that it had blacklisted 45 tankers for violating its rules to navigate the Strait of Hormuz and that any vessel transferring cargo would be subjected to action. This comes six months after the U.S.-Israeli war began.

Updated on the website of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body created by Iran to'manage the strait', eleven more ships have been added. The total number of blacklisted vessels is now '56.

Sources in the shipping industry said that the update took place within the last 24 hours.

Iranian officials have not responded to a comment request.

This list is restricted to very large crude carriers, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural?gas, and other clean product vessels.

The PGSA website states that "any vessel cooperating (via STS oil transfer, transshipment), will be added to this list."

To request removal from the area, vessels must submit an official application with reasons."

ADNOC Logistics and Shipping of the United Arab Emirates, ADNOC subsidiary Navig8 tankers and Saudi Arabian national shipping carrier Bahri are among the owners of some of the previously named ships.

Sources with direct knowledge told late August that after the announcement of the 'blacklisted' tankers, three Indian oil refiners, and one global energy'major, planned to stop using the vessels because of security concerns.

The restrictions are likely to further restrict efforts to export oil through the strait. Traffic in this area, which handled 20% of all global oil and LNG shipments before World War II but has since been reduced to a trickle, is expected to continue to decline.

The U.S. imposed sanctions?? on the PGSA? in May. This complicates any engagement with this body, which could result in the U.S. Treasury freezing assets if any fees or transactions are paid.

(source: Reuters)