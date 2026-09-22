On Monday, the EU's chief of foreign policy said that the mission to protect shipping in Red Sea will need to?increase its number from 10 warships to at least 20. He added?that there are not a lot in the area right now.

Aspides, the EU's mission to protect shipping against attacks by Yemen's Iran aligned Houthis was launched in 2024. Diplomats say there are currently six ships operating.

When Aspides was implemented, it was clear that at least 10 ships were needed. Kaja Kallas, speaking to reporters at the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders, said that the situation is "even more grave" right now.

Houthis made rapid progress in recent weeks on the Red Sea Coast, further complicating routes, in a region which also includes the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz had already been dwindling because of the US/Iran 'war.

Italy, one key country in the Aspides Mission, announced Thursday that it was preparing its own naval?mission for the area, saying they could not wait until the EU responded to the latest crisis.

Kallas stated that the Houthi's attacks affected European interests as well as the global economy.

She said that the EU's operation Aspides was making a significant contribution to security in the area and to global shipping. However, the operation needed more?naval and air assets to deal with the increasing level of threats to the region.

Kallas wrote a letter on 19 September to all '27 EU member states asking them to increase their contributions. In her letter, Kallas said that the?issue will be discussed at upcoming meetings of defence and foreign ministers.

In a?letter, she stated that "this situation, which continues to evolve, already affects European interests, with repercussions in our supply chains, and could have implications for our ability support our economies, which are already being hit by rising fuel costs."

"At the moment, even though the Houthis have 'communicated' that they will only be targeting Saudi interests, there is still uncertainty about their plans with regard to vessels transiting through the Strait. They are in a stronger position to harm shipping.

(source: Reuters)