Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, says that a new destroyer is part of the nuclear response system

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed that the country's latest destroyer will?be a part of a system for nuclear response and can deliver "annihilating" retaliatory strikes, state media KCNA reported on Monday. However, it did not say whether the vessel was equipped with nuclear weapons.

North Korea's efforts to modernise their navy have accelerated as Kim seeks to expand the country's nuclear capability.

Kim stated that the deployment of the new ship to the east of the Korean Peninsula was a "clear message" to North Korea's enemies.

Kim, a KCNA reporter, said: "It's time to exercise our sovereign authority at sea and below the water."

Kim, KCNA quoted, said that the "Kang Kon" destroyer of 5,000 tons is the second of its class to be commissioned, after the "Choe Hyon", a?destroyer, was commissioned on the?west coast of North Korea about three months ago.

Kim stated that North Korea's nuclear naval armaments are advancing and that the country will continue to expand its most powerful strategic assets, which he described as its most powerful strategic assets located in critical waters to protect maritime sovereignty and regional safety.

He said that the Kang Kon will be part of North Korea’s nuclear response system.

KCNA didn't specify which weapons systems could be deployed on the Kang Kon but stated that it has the?same weapon systems?as Choe Hyon. In a previous KCNA article, it was stated that Choe Hyon class destroyers are capable of carrying a wide range of weapons. This includes missiles which analysts claim can carry a 'nuclear-capable payload.

KCNA reported that Kim promised to demonstrate another stage in the North Korean naval buildup within eight months.

Kim said that he was also constructing naval bases on the east coast of North Korea and that the country will create new units of military and build different types of warships.

(source: Reuters)