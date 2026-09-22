Kremlin: Russia is finding alternative routes to transport its grain in the face of attacks on Black Sea

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that there were 'further diplomatic contacts' about a proposal from Turkey for the safe transit of grain through the Black Sea. Russia was also 'finding alternate routes to export its grain in the interim.

In recent months, both Russia and Ukraine have intensified their attacks on the other side's grain vessels in the Black Sea. This has sent global prices higher.

The United Nations and Turkey helped mediate in July 2022 the so-called "Black Sea Grain Initiative" to allow for the safe 'export of ukranian grain during the war. However, Russia withdrew the following year after complaining about its own food & fertiliser exports being obstructed.

(source: Reuters)