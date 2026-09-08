Kuwait Petroleum Corp. looking to purchase more ships, an executive says

A company executive stated on Tuesday that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is interested in buying more ships and improving its supply chain.

"In 'KPC, we have our own fleet which we manage... We are on the market to purchase more ships," said the managing director of international marketing for the state-owned energy giant,?Shaikh Khaled Al-Sabah, at the APPEC Conference.

He said that KPC was also considering options, such as building pipelines to neighbouring countries or constructing a storage facility to provide its crude oil and products to customers during the U.S.Iran 'war.

Kpler data revealed that KPC shipped around 713,000 barrels per day of fuel and crude last year.

Al-Sabah said that shipping has become a "very hot commodity" and that every owner of a ship is happy.

"Controlling your fleet...your own operation will give?you a lead over the others."

Al-Sabah, who spoke on the sidelines at a conference, said that KPC still supplies all of its clients, but in lower quantities than before.

KPC operates three refineries with a combined capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day. The company recently restarted all three crude units at its Al-Zour refinery site following a power outage in mid-July.

(source: Reuters)