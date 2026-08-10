On Monday, twenty-four hours after the start of the RORC Round Britain and Ireland Race in 2026, the fleet will face its first major tactical challenge as it approaches Land's End and Isles of Scilly.

Johnny Vincent's Volvo Pace?leads the way on the water as it hugs?the Cornish coastline at eight knots. Jens Kellinghusen’s German-flagged Ker56 Varuna 6 and Frenchman Antoine Magre’s Mach 50 Palanad 4 have taken a route offshore that seems to be working.

* The most important decision is to navigate the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) exclusion zones that surround the Isles of Scilly. This system keeps commercial vessels in designated shipping lanes. Pace has positioned itself for a path through the zones, while rivals are looking to?head south of them.

Joss Cresswell, crew member aboard Palanad 4, said that all three leading boats are facing a similar tactical challenge: how to navigate an incoming wind hole in order to reach a more constant breeze in the Celtic Sea.

Cresswell stated that 'Palanad 4 made exceptional use of the light conditions by recording 13 knots boat speed in 14 knots a?wind following conditions improving overnight.

* In IRC One, Stickleback, Espresso Martini Too, and Sam and Andrew Hall’s Lombard46 Pata Negra lead IRC One in both water and corrected times.

Cameron Davis, from Espresso Martini, said: "Passing Salcombe Point and Prawle Point is a beautiful sea day." "We have already seen dolphins. The rig and sails are looking fantastic, and the spirits are high, even though the large boats are not visible. We are surrounded by fishing boats, cruise ships and other water-based life. Rob Craigie’s Sun 'Fast?3600 Bellino? tops IRC Two."

Benjamin Grosman's Danish JPK 1080 Ronin and Klaus Rasmussen’s Danish JPK 1080 Ronin lead the double-handed division on water and corrected timing.

Mark Brown's JPK 1010 Jetpack is leading IRC Three, having covered?approximately 136 miles in the first 24 hours.

The RORC Round Britain & Ireland Race, a non-stop 1,800 nautical mile offshore yacht race held every 'four years from Cowes, Isle of Wight, takes competitors around the coasts of Britain and Ireland.

The race was first held in 1966. In 2026, it will celebrate its 50th anniversary. It is one of the most prestigious offshore sailing competitions around the world, and attracts both professional and amateur crews from all over the globe.

(source: Reuters)