The Metropolitan Police in London launched a new fleet of ebikes this week to combat street crime, such as thefts of phones. One senior officer described the move as "a game changer" for tackling criminals who commit crimes on the streets.

The Met will deploy 20 new ebikes that are able to reach speeds up to 80 kph (50 mph) and can follow suspects on and off the road, and up and down stairs.

On a Wednesday patrol, a Met officer praised the use of drones and e-bikes by the force, but he also said that their "regular clients" had already adapted to the shift patterns of the police.

The Met claims that the bikes have helped them to combat mobile phone thefts. Statistics show that offences between May and June dropped from 68,000 to 54,000.

The number of "positive results", as the Met defines them, is the number that offences result in a warning,?charge, or other criminal disposition.

Kaya Comer Schwartz, London’s deputy mayor for crime and policing, said that "improving the criminal justice system" and supporting victims are necessary to combat crimes like phone thefts.

LONDON CRIME IN THE FOCUS

Elon Musk and Donald Trump, both right-wing public figures and politicians, have commented frequently on crime in Britain, and London specifically. Trump claimed that there were no-go areas for the police in London.

The latest statistics show that while crime in London had been increasing as funding for policing decreased, neighborhood crimes like thefts, burglaries and robberies have actually decreased over the past year. Last month, London mayor Sadiq Khan criticised those online and abroad who were "trying to talk London down".

Louise Puddefoot is the Met's assistant deputy commissioner for frontline police. She said that the Met did not focus on crime in the capital.

She said to? She told?

It's not my job to get into the politics of that comment, but all I can do is demonstrate that we are tackling crime and reassuring our communities.

(source: Reuters)