Low oil prices attract buyers to Iraq, which boosts exports of crude oil in August

According to industry sources, and shipping data, Iraq's?oil exports grew in August. September shipments are also expected to increase, due to the large profits and Iranian approval of its tankers passing through?the Strait of Hormuz.

The improvement in the supply of heavy, high-sulphur oil to major importers China & India is a result of the recovery of exports by?OPEC?s?second largest producer. Exports had been severely curtailed since the beginning of the Iran War on February 28 due to the near-closure of Strait of Hormuz.

Kpler's preliminary data showed that Iraqi crude oil exports rose in August for the third consecutive month, to 2,17 million barrels of crude oil per day. This is up from 1,322 million barrels a day in July. Iraq exported 3.362 millions bpd during February.

The latest data provided by shiptracking firm Vortexa shows that Iraqi exports reached 2.3 million barrels per day in August, an increase from the 1.6 million barrels per day in July but still a drop from the 3.7 million barrels per day in February.

June Goh, senior analyst at Spara Commodities, said that Iraq has offered heavy discounts to buyers. This has encouraged them to look for shipping options to move their cargoes.

Iran's official news agency IRNA said last week that Tehran had also granted permission to a number of Iraqi tankers to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Sparta's Goh stated that while it is not clear whether this permission is applicable to all Iraqi cargoes or not, Iraq is currently the only Gulf producer who has received an explicit permit.

Wide Profits for Traders

Reports state that Iraqi oil marketer SOMO was offering August-loading products from the Basrah terminal for discounts between $25 and $30 per barrel, with free-onboard. Multiple trade sources reported that this attracted buyers such as Chinese state-owned oil majors PetroChina, Zhenhua Oil and TotalEnergies.

One of these sources stated that traders could make about $10 per barrel if the oil was resold at a premium after shipping and insurance, which are estimated to be around $17 per barrel.

PetroChina removed 6 million barrels from the terminal in July and August, according to another source, an executive of state oil trading with direct knowledge.

Kpler data shows that PetroChina chartered the VLCC Yuan Gui Yang on August 22 to load around 2 million barrels Basrah oil from the VLCC Jamaica Prosperity at Malaysia's Linggi Port. Kpler data shows that the Jamaica Prosperity, chartered by PetroChina as well, was also loaded at the Basrah Terminal on August 6 Kpler.

LSEG data shows that the Yuan Gui Yang is scheduled to discharge this week in Myanmar for PetroChina refinery in Yunnan Province.

PetroChina, Zhenhua Oil Vitol Mercuria, and Cathay Petroleum have not responded to comments immediately. Trafigura declined comment.

According to Kpler, and?trade source, several?tankers managed or owned by Sinokor ADNOC Logistics & Services Bahri Kylades Maritime and Kylades Maritime were loaded in Basrah, Iraq, during August. The shipping companies did not respond to requests for comment.

INDIAN AND CHINESE DEMAND REBOUND

Kpler data shows that India's Reliance Industries purchased 4 million barrels Basrah crude oil in August.

Bharat Oil Corp. officials said last week that the company is expecting to receive its first Iraqi oil shipment of this fiscal period soon.

Reliance also chartered an extremely large crude carrier for a record-breaking freight rate to lift Iraqi oil.

According to several sources in the trade, Chinese refiners bought at least 16,000,000 barrels of Basrah oil for arrival in September.

Two sources confirmed that Vitol's and Total's prices for the delivery of crude oil to China were close to $10 per barrel higher than Dubai prices.

One of the sources stated that Shenghong Petrochemical is another independent refiner who secured 2,000,000 barrels of Iraqi crude oil for September deliveries at an average of $8 per barrel above ICE Brent. The barrels will be delivered to China.

Rongsheng & Shenghong have not responded to our requests for comment.

(source: Reuters)