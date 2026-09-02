Low oil prices attract buyers to Iraq, which boosts exports of crude oil in August

According to industry sources and shipping data, Iraq's oil exports increased in August. September shipments are also expected to increase, due to the large profits, and Iranian approval of its tankers passing through?the Strait of Hormuz.

The improvement in the supply of heavy, high-sulphur oil to major importers China & India is a result of the recovery of exports by OPEC's 2nd largest producer. Exports had been severely curtailed since the beginning of the Iran War on February 28 due to the close-closure of Strait of Hormuz.

Two Iraqi energy officials stated on Wednesday that Iraq's oil exports increased to approximately 2.34 million barrels a day in August, from around 1.35 million bpd a month earlier.

The latest data from shiptracking companies Vortexa & Kpler shows that Iraqi crude oil exports were 2.3 and 2.17 millions bpd in August, up from the level of July but still below the pre-war levels of 3.7 and 3.362million bpd from February.

Sparta Commodities senior analyst June Goh stated that "Iraq is offering heavy discounts... which has encouraged buyers to find other shipping options to get the cargoes out."

Iran's official news agency IRNA said that Tehran had also granted permission to a number of Iraqi tankers to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Sparta's Goh stated that it was unclear whether this permission applied to all Iraqi cargoes. However, Iraq is the sole Gulf producer who has received an explicit permit.

Wide Profits for Traders

Reports claim that Iraqi state oil marketing company SOMO has offered discounts between $25 and $30 per barrel for August-loading cargoes at the Basrah Terminal, with free on-board.

Multiple trade sources said that this event attracted buyers such as the Chinese state-owned oil companies PetroChina, Zhenhua Oil and TotalEnergies.

One of these sources stated that traders could make about $10 per barrel after shipping costs and insurance, which are estimated to be around $17 per barrel.

PetroChina loaded six million barrels from the terminal in July and August, according to another source, an executive of state oil trading with direct knowledge.

Kpler data shows that PetroChina chartered the VLCC Jamaica Prosperity to load around 2 million barrels Basrah oil from the VLCC Yuan Gui Yang off Malaysia's Linggi Port on August 22.

Kpler reported that the Jamaica Prosperity, a vessel chartered by PetroChina as well, was loaded on August 6 at Basrah's?terminal.

LSEG data shows that the Yuan Gui Yang is scheduled to discharge this week in Myanmar for PetroChina refinery in Yunnan Province.

PetroChina, Zhenhua Oil Vitol Mercuria, and Cathay Petroleum have not responded to comments immediately. Trafigura declined comment.

According to Kpler, and other trade sources, several tankers managed or owned by Sinokor ADNOC Logistics & Services Bahri Kylades Maritime were loaded in Basrah, Iraq, during August. shipping firms have not responded to requests for comment.

INDIAN AND CHINESE DEMAND REBOUND

Kpler data shows that India's Reliance Industries purchased 4 million barrels Basrah crude oil in August.

Bharat Oil Corp. officials said last week that they expect to receive their first Iraqi oil cargo of the fiscal year in the near future.

Reliance also chartered an extremely large crude carrier for a record-breaking freight rate in order to lift Iraqi "crude".

According to several sources in the trade, Chinese refiners bought at least 16,000,000 barrels of Basrah oil for arrival in September.

Two sources said that Vitol or Total sold the half of this to China's largest independent refiner Rongsheng Petrochemical at a price of close to $10 per barrel above Dubai prices for delivery.

One of the sources stated that Shenghong Petrochemical is another independent refiner who secured 2,000,000 barrels of Iraqi crude oil for September deliveries at a price of around $8 a bar over ICE Brent. The barrels will be delivered to China.

Rongsheng & Shenghong have not responded to our requests for comment.

(source: Reuters)