LSEG data indicates that Russia's second new ice class LNG carrier will travel via the Northern Sea Route.

LSEG data revealed that the 'Konstantin Posiet', Russia's second ice-class ship for transporting liquefied gas, departed Bolshoy Kamen Bay - Primorsky Krai - and set a course along the Northern Sea Route.

The tanker is another step for Russia in its efforts to overcome Western sanctions aimed at preventing it from?moving gas into international markets?and to curb its revenue?for waging a war against Ukraine.

The vessel was constructed at the Zvezda Shipyard, one of Russia’s most advanced shipbuilding facility, to service the Arctic LNG 2 plant which is under?U.S. sanctions.

According to LSEG, the tanker Konstantin Posiet should arrive at its destination by August 30. The gas carrier's destination has not yet been revealed.

Zvezda specializes in the?building of large Arc7 Ice-class Tankers that can break through ice as thick as two metres (6.5 feet).

Sanctions have delayed the shipyard's plans to build 15 tankers for Russia Arctic LNG-2.

Last December, the first tanker of liquefied gas built by Zvezda Shipyard Alexey Kosygin was put into service.

This latest vessel brings the total to?three ice class tankers, which allows gas to be transported via a shorter route. Barbara Lewis edited the report.

(source: Reuters)