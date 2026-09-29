French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France would send troops and defense systems to Saudi Arabia in order to help 'protect the Red Sea Port City of YANBU, which is crucial for energy transportation.

Macron said that a US diesel export ban, which has been denied by the White House, would be "catastrophic" both for the US and global economy.

Macron spoke in an extensive prime-time television interview about the current international situation. He?also warned against possible Russian attacks on French territory.

Macron, who was under increasing pressure from the French over rising energy costs, sought to reassure them that France has adequate supplies of gas and oil as winter approaches. He said that Paris was working actively to ensure that the flow of oil and gas did not get disrupted.

The price of crude oil has surged in recent months as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have launched missiles at Yanbu, the main alternative route through which Saudi oil exports are made.

Macron said that he would send "military resources" - soldiers, radars, and defence systems - to the site to protect it. This is not to involve us in a conflict, but rather to protect it.

RUSSIAN THREAT

Macron dismissed an article in the Spanish newspaper El Mundo claiming that the US Central Intelligence Agency warned European governments of the potential threat of drone attacks coming from the Mediterranean.

"I can deny it. He said that the CIA had not informed French services.

Macron said that Russia was committing criminal and hostile acts against European nations, and France might face attacks similar to those which failed in Leipzig. Germany said that Russia was behind an attempted drone strike on the Leipzig Airport in August.

Macron briefed French party leaders?at Elysee last weekend on the growing Russian threat. Later, he said that he had instructed his government to develop a plan for protecting critical infrastructure from drone and cyberattacks.

Macron said that Moscow was trying to intimidate Europe, and break Europe's resolve on supporting Ukraine.

Russia claims that European accusations of hybrid attacks is baseless, and the result of anti-Russian hooliganism.

Macron's stance on Russia has been weakened by France this week, after it shocked other EU member states when they exempted Russian-Uzbek tycoon Alisher Usmanov from EU sanctions citing national safety concerns. Azerbaijan pardoned a French citizen jailed for spying after France acted.

(source: Reuters)