Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd continue to sail through the Suez Canal

Danish shipping group Maersk announced 'on Monday that another container service within its Gemini network, with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, will resume sailing in the Red Sea and Suez Canal as part of a gradual return to this area.

Most shippers abandoned the 'Asia - Europe trade corridor' through the Suez Canal earlier this decade after Houthi attacks in the Red Sea forced ships to make the longer trip around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk announced in early July that they would resume a service linking Asia, Europe and the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. Maersk also said later that it would restart a Middle East to U.S. East Coast service.

(source: Reuters)