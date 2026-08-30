Malaysia PM announces measures to reduce living costs and support local businesses

Anwar Ibrahim, the Malaysian prime minister, announced measures on Sunday to combat rising living costs and support businesses. These included restoring higher quotas of subsidised petrol and Diesel?purchases as well as additional funding for schools and small traders.

Anwar announced in a television address that the?measures?should take effect by September 1.

He said that the economic growth of a country should be returned to its people.

Anwar is under pressure to reduce living costs, despite Malaysia's economic performance being better than most other countries in the region. The country's Gross Domestic Product grew by 6% during the second quarter of this year, exceeding official projections.

Anwar?said that the government will restore a quota to Malaysians to purchase the popular RON95 transportation fuel?to a maximum of 300 litres a monthly, after reducing the quota to 200 litres amonth earlier this year due to a spike in global 'crude oil prices caused by the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran.

He said that the quotas for diesel purchases for certain categories would be raised to 400 litres a month.

Anwar announced that a government program on artificial intelligence would be available to Malaysians between the ages of 18 and 30. This would give them free access to key applications such as Google's Gemini Enterprise, Wonderclip, and MuleRun from China's Alibaba Cloud.

He also announced increased funding to?maintain schools, improve digital health systems and provide micro-financing for small businesses. He announced that the government will raise the threshold for companies to be exempted from using e-invoicing. The new threshold is 3 million ringgit per year.

He added that any funds forfeited or seized in anti-corruption legal proceedings will be channeled to government programs, especially those in education and health care.

Anwar's Coalition has seen its support decline due to what critics describe as a failure of the coalition to deliver on reforms promised and the mishandling?of several high profile corruption cases. In recent months, the coalition was defeated in three consecutive regional elections.

State elections are widely viewed as an indicator of voter sentiment in advance of a general election due to be held early in 2028. Anwar said that he could call snap elections if the divisions in his administration continue.

(source: Reuters)