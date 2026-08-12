Markets focus on USDA report as wheat prices rise due to Black Sea disruptions

Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday. This was largely due to a disruption in supplies coming from the Black Sea area, as a result of attacks on shipping routes by Russia and Ukraine.

Soybeans, corn and other commodities were slightly higher. However, the moves in these commodities were muted as a U.S. supply-demand report was due later that day. One?trader from Singapore said that the supply of wheat is a concern for buyers as Russia and Ukraine are in their peak export season. By 0315 GMT, the most active wheat contract on Chicago Board of Trade rose by 0.6% to $6.34 per bushel. Soybeans rose 0.4% to $11.73-1/4 per bushel, and corn grew 0.2% to $4.61-1/2.

Russia and Ukraine are increasingly targeting ships and routes of supply, which has raised concerns about world supplies. Agriculture analysts warned on Tuesday that Russian wheat exports could be at their lowest level in nearly a decade in August, as the top?wheat-exporter in the world deals with low prices and increased security risks along vital Black Sea shipping lanes. The grain markets are focusing on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s August'supply and demand' report. This report will include the highly anticipated revisions of the agency's outlooks for this year's U.S. soybean and corn harvests.

Analysts surveyed by? expected, on average before the report, that the agency would lower its estimate for the U.S. corn?yield in 2026 to 182.4 bushels/acre from 183.0 bushels. Analysts expect that the USDA will also lower its forecasts for U.S. soybean ending stocks in 2025-26, and 2026-2027. (Reporting and editing by Subhranshu sahu, Sonia Cheema and Naveen Thukral)

(source: Reuters)