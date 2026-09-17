Meloni's visit to Norway aims to strengthen energy and critical minerals ties

Italian sources claim that Prime Minister Giorgia Meoni will make a 'first official visit' to Norway by an Italian leader in a 'nearly fifteen years.

Meloni will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and attend a dinner in Oslo, where business representatives of both countries will be present to promote bilateral investment.

Sources said that the trip was part of an effort to consolidate strategic cooperation between Rome and Oslo with a view to expanding it into other sectors.

The La Stampa newspaper reported that Meloni will be accompanied to Oslo by the CEOs of Leonardo, a defence group, and Fincantieri a shipbuilder.

Meloni visited Algeria and Azerbaijan in recent months to strengthen relations with key gas-producing partners.

Eni, the Italian energy company, owns majority of Vaar Energi.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said Meloni would discuss major international issues including Ukraine and the developments in the Arctic. Rome views this area as "natural" for greater cooperation.

(source: Reuters)