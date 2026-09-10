NATO allies caught Russian submarines in the Arctic waters, near Svalbard Archipelago, this spring training to use a secret weapon that disables critical cables undersea without leaving fingerprints.

Two Western officials described the clandestine Russian operation carried out by the GUGI Undersea Warfare Directorate in Moscow, which used deep sea submersibles as a way to simulate the deployment and destruction of sophisticated technology.

The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity. They said that a joint operation between Britain, Norway and the United States had tracked the Russian vessels and confronted them at sea. The vessels were stopped from completing their training and left the area.

In April, Britain and Norway revealed that they had discovered a Russian covert operation in Arctic waters. The discovery of the weapon, its location and the U.S.'s involvement have not been reported.

The deep-sea confrontation comes as some Western intelligence officials are concerned that the Kremlin may be stepping up its sabotage in Europe and is preparing to fight NATO.

Three U.S. officials have said that some U.S. analysts are growing more concerned about Russia testing NATO's mutual defense pact (known as Article 5). Western officials say that if it happens, destroying submarine cables could be an important part of this effort.

Cables as thin as a garden hose that are buried or lying on the ocean floor play a crucial role in global internet connectivity. They were targets during past conflicts because of their economic and strategic importance, such as in the First World War and Second World War, when they played a crucial role in delivering orders via telegraph and telephone.

The cables, which run 1,400 km between Svalbard and Norway's mainland, are as much as 2,700 meters below the surface of the ocean. The cables carry vast quantities of satellite data, downloaded from the SvalSat ground station in Norway. It is the largest satellite ground station in the world and is part of NASA Near Space Network.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not respond to an inquiry for comment about the incident. The Kremlin has consistently denied conducting sabotage in NATO countries, or planning any kind of confrontation.

Some Western officials claim that Moscow's targeting of European states has increased over the past few months, as the frontline in Ukraine has remained largely static.

Poland, Lithuania and Romania are among the countries that have confirmed violations. A recent attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport prompted a series responses in Germany. This included the closure of the Russian consulate in Bonn and a cultural center in Berlin.

Two people familiar with this matter said that in August, Central Intelligence Agency director John Ratcliffe met his counterparts at the Russian intelligence agency in order to warn Russia about escalating sabotage activities in Europe.

It was impossible to determine if Ratcliffe had raised the issue of Russia's secret subsea activities. The Kremlin refused to reveal what was discussed or provide further details.

ARCTIC EXERCISE

The two Western officials stated that they took their findings from the Russian officials to Moscow at the same time the British officials were presenting the information about the new technology. They hoped this would make Russia hesitant to use the new technology.

Russia did not damage any cables. Officials said that the exercise was aimed at simulating deployment of the technology if there were a conflict between NATO and Russia. The officials declined to explain how the technology functions.

NATO's response to a question about comment was that it would refer the Norwegian and UK authorities.

Tore Sandvik, Norway's Minister of Defence, said that "through our joint operation we sent a message to Russia that it cannot operate in secret".

He said: "We made it clear to the Russian authorities that we will detect and punish any attempt to attack our critical infrastructure." It is not in anyone's best interest to escalate tensions within the High North.

The British Defence Ministry cited statements made on April 9, which acknowledged that the Russian Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research (GUGI), also known as GUGI in Russian, had attempted to covertly conduct activities near and within Norwegian and British water. Washington and London both imposed sanctions against the secretive directorate.

The White House did not respond to an inquiry for comment. The CIA refused to comment.

One Western official said that any escalation in tensions between Russia and NATO would quickly highlight the strategic importance of the Bear Gap - a large icy area of water located between the southern tip Svalbard Archipelago?and mainland Norway.

Russian nuclear submarines from the Kola Peninsula will have to cross a 400-mile stretch of ocean before they can reach the Atlantic. They would then pass Norway's isolated volcanic island Jan Mayen.

The British government announced this week that it had deployed troops to Jan Mayen, Norway and the United States in August for an exercise designed to demonstrate NATO’s ability to work together in the High North.

Norway plans to install a new fiber-optic cable by 2028 to connect Svalbard, Jan Mayen and the mainland.

'BURGEONING RUSSIAN THREATENESS'

NATO allies are focusing on the security of subsea infrastructure since 2022, when three of four Nord Stream pipelines supplying Germany?Russian Gas exploded. German prosecutors indicted an Ukrainian man, who was a Special Forces officer during the attack. Ukraine denies that it played any part in the sabotage.

Since 2023, more ships are slowly sailing over or near sensitive undersea infrastructure, including pipelines and power cables, to map the location of these cables. This activity is known as drifting.

Windward, a maritime risk analytics company, reported that drifting in North Sea increased by 52% last year to 13,079 ships, while in South China Sea, activity jumped 88%, to 18,401 vessels.

Security experts believe that such mapping is a preparation for sabotage.

In January of last year, new initiatives were launched to combat the suspected interfering with cables. These included NATO's Baltic Sentry system and UK-led Nordic Guarden. They brought navies closer together for increased patrols at critical infrastructure.

Data from Windward showed that drifting activity in the Baltic Sea, a monitoring area, was down by 5% on 526 vessels compared to a year ago. Windward data showed that at least 11 submarine cables were damaged or cut between October 2023 and the end of last season in 'the Baltic Sea.

Ami Daniel, Windward's Chief Executive Officer, said that the current thought is that Russia and China pose?the most active and significant underwater threats.

Analysts say that the global network of power cables and telecoms cables on seabeds continues to expand, driven in part by artificial intelligence and by an increase in data and electricity demand.

In the last 25-years, Europe has done two things at once. The Brookings Institution's Bruce Jones said that Europe dramatically increased its reliance on seabed infrastructure and dramatically reduced its ability to protect this infrastructure. It's rebuilding late, now that a Russian threat is looming.

(source: Reuters)