New Algerian tender for Paris wheat backed by Black Sea export disruption

European wheat futures were up on Monday due to the 'continued interruption' of Russian and Ukrainian Black Sea ship-borne exports. A new purchase tender by Algeria, a major?importer, also sparked hopes of new EU sales.

Benchmark - December wheat prices on Paris' Euronext exchange were up 1.3% to EUR244.25 ($281.82) per metric tonne at 1446 GMT. This is still below the contract high of EUR259.25 reached on September 2.

After both sides attacked each other's ports, and the shipping routes were unable to compensate for lost sea shipments, exports from Russia and Ukraine via ship in the Black Sea have nearly stopped.

Donatas Jankauskas, CM Navigator analyst, said: "Euronext Wheat is finding support because Black Sea shipments to Russia and Ukraine are basically being stopped by fighting." The U.S. Department?Agriculture's (USDA) world supply and demand report published on Friday gave some bearish estimates for?wheat, but this does not reflect what is happening at the Black Sea.

The USDA still expects Russia to export 43 millions tons of wheat during this season. However, that is looking less and less likely with each day that the?flows' from that region are heavily disrupted.

"Algeria has also returned to the wheat market, giving prices yet another reason to remain supported."

French wheat was excluded from recent tenders due to a 'political tension' between France and Algeria. Although Russian and Ukrainian wheat shipment reductions have been reported, traders stated that they had not seen any indications of French wheat being allowed in this week’s tender. However, this will only become clear when offers are submitted.

Jankauskas said that if Russian sellers were 'limited, particularly from Black Sea ports, Algerian Demand would have to be covered with other European Origins, maintaining support at Euronext Prices.

(source: Reuters)