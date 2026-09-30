?With a mixture of Olympians and America's Cup sailors as well as national champions and amatuer sailors, the interest in 'the inaugural New Yatch 'Club Women's 'International Championship last week 'was'so strong' that its organisers have already planned a follow-up event in 2028.

We're already committed to 2028 after seeing the success of this event. Clare Harrington, NYYC's Commodore, said that they would definitely do it again. The 20-team competition ended with a US crew led by Megan Grapengeter Rudnick winning the event.

Harrington's "kind of experiment" in bringing this year's women's-only event to the water at Newport, Rhode Island was a way for her to test the waters.

Harrington explained that the reason for the $5,000 entry fee was because they were unsure of how the championship would play out. This is compared to the $35,000?cost for the long-established Invitational Cup.

The financial backing of the NYYC for the regatta was crucial. With the cost of the sails alone being around $600,000. NYYC managed to secure major sponsors such as State Street Investment Management Rolex, and Helly Hansen.

Harrington also described a Tiffany trophy made in Rhode Island as "beautiful and spectacular".

Harrington was "beyond honored" and shocked when she became commodore.

"But I have never felt that I was nominated or appointed because I am a woman," said the speaker, adding that she would never accept it if that were true.

I didn't appear out of nowhere. I paid my dues. She said that she has "worked hard" for the club over many years.

"I feel like a lot has been watching me, because I am the first female," she said.

(source: Reuters)