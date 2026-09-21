New Zealand Navy ships transit the contested Taiwan Strait

New Zealand Defence Force reported that two of their naval ships had transited Taiwan Strait on Monday amid tensions over the waterway, which is claimed by China but regarded as international waters by Taiwan and the United States.

New Zealand, like most other countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, Taipei views it as a democratic ally of equal importance, and the two maintain de facto embassy offices in each others' capitals.

A Defence Force spokesperson said that the September 18 transits by the naval frigate Te Mana? and oiler Aotearoa were part of a 3-month deployment to Indo-Pacific.

The spokesperson said in a press release that "New Zealand Defence Forces deployments in the region demonstrate our ongoing interest and commitment to the area."

The Chinese defence ministry didn't immediately reply to a?request for comment.

China claims sovereignty and jurisdiction alone over the Strait of Taiwan, even though Taipei denies Beijing's claims.

The United States and Taiwan both claim that the Strait is a waterway international. It is a major shipping route for container ships around the world, about half.

A source familiar with the situation said that Chinese forces tracked Aotearoa when it transited the Strait for the last time in November 2025.

New Zealand, along with Singapore is one of only two countries to have a Free Trade Pact with Taiwan.

Sources said that during the sailing, Chinese aircraft and ships monitored Aotearoa with Chinese jets simulating attacks.

U.S. Warships transit the strait every couple of months, provoking Beijing's criticism. Some U.S. Allies such as Canada and Britain also make occasional transits.

China has increased military activities on the island in the last five years. This includes staging wargames.

(source: Reuters)