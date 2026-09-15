North Korea claims that the US nuclear submarine program justifies its own arms buildup

North Korea said the United States was expanding a nuclear submarine alliance that it claimed undermined global nuclear security. This comes as the fifth anniversary of the 'AUKUS' defence pact between Australia and Britain is approaching.

Washington is intensifying its nuclear proliferation efforts. State media KCNA reported this, citing Choe Ju Hyon, an international affairs expert who claimed that a senior U.S. -Naval official encouraged Japan and South Korea pursue 'nuclear powered submarines.

The commentary stated that Washington was seeking to 'extend' the AUKUS agreement, which allows the U.S., Britain, and Australia to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines, to other allies, including South Korea and Japan. 'Noting Seoul's pursuit and discussions in Tokyo about nuclear submarines,' the commentary noted.

North Korea is pushing for its own nuclear-powered and nuclear-armed sub. North Korean state-run media showed photos of a nearly completed submarine hull in December. Kim was visiting a shipyard at the time to inspect a nuclear-propelled 8,700-ton class submarine.

Separately KCNA reported a delegation of the North Korean Ministry of National Defence led by Vice Minister 'Kim Kang Il' left Pyongyang - on Tuesday - to attend a conference of regional security in China, called the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

(source: Reuters)