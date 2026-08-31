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Monday, August 31, 2026
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Nournews: Iran denies the attack on Kharg Island and calls Trump's tweet 'laughable.'

Posted to Maritime Reporter on August 31, 2026

According to Nournews he said that oil 'operations' at Iran's 'Kharg Island' have not stopped. He also denied that the 'key oil hub' was being destroyed, as U.S. president Donald Trump's post on social media had claimed.

Nournews quoted him as saying that Trump's tweets are "laughable" and the "conditions in Kharg" "are calm and appropriate". He added that despite the fact the island - from which 90% of Iranian oil exports come - has been repeatedly bombed by U.S.

He added that contractors were currently renovating and modernising storage tanks and jetties.

(source: Reuters)

Tags: Asia Middle East North America Transportation

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