Ocean Race launches a twin race to compete for Atlantic glory with the greenest crew

Ocean Race Atlantic 2026 will launch two simultaneous competitions in New York on September 1: a 'transatlantic sailing race' to Lorient, France, and a sustainability test scoring teams based on their environmental and social impact. Crews must be gender balanced.

Six elite offshore racing team will be measured against 30 sustainability criteria, including operations, science and education, sustainable boat-building, climate impact, and advocacy. The expanded Racing for the Ocean Teams Challenge will also reward diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

* The new awards include prizes for the lowest carbon footprint, for best team effort, for support of access and equity and for most effective ocean science communication.

The event's Impact partner, 11th Hour Racing, created the challenge in collaboration with IMOCA.

The winners of the categories and the overall winner will be announced in September at a awards ceremony in 'Lorient.

The Ocean Race Europe 2025 included the first ever Racing for the Ocean Teams Challenge. The Swiss team Holcim PRB won the prize.

* The Ocean Race Atlantic marks the first point to point competition in the 50-year-old history of the event. Christian Radnedge edited this article.

(source: Reuters)