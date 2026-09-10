Officials say that eight people were injured by sea drones near the Black Sea resort of Sochi in Russia.

Telegram reported that eight people were injured by sea drones in the popular resort at the Black Sea, Sochi.

The post stated that the beach infrastructure in Sochi had been damaged to a certain extent. The official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin is located in Sochi.

On a post on social media, people were heard scream as weapons and an explosion were seen from a Sochi embankment. The video was confirmed?by.

Attacks using sea drones are less frequent. While Ukraine uses drones to attack Russia from the air almost daily, they also use them to strike deep into the country, knocking out its energy, export, and logistics infrastructure.

Sochi hosted the '2014 Winter 'Olympic Games. Shortly after, Russia annexed Crimea Peninsula, which is also located on?the Black Sea. In 2022, Russia began its full-scale invasion against Ukraine.

(source: Reuters)