Oil gains boost most Gulf markets amid Iran War jitters

Early trading on Thursday saw most Gulf stock exchanges higher as 'firmer oil prices' provided support, even though uncertainty about U.S.-Iran peace talks continued weighing on sentiment. Brent crude traded at $92.90 per barrel as of 0632 GMT, up 1.5%. Oil prices are a major driver for Gulf stocks. Brent and WTI futures benchmarks both gained for the fifth consecutive session after settling on Wednesday at their highest since July 24. Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that the United States would take economic action against any country providing "any kind of lifeline" to Iran as it tries to end a six-month war with Israel. According to 'latest shipping data,' the volume of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was the same as the previous day.

Dubai's benchmark Index rose 0.4%, as all sectors improved.

Dubai Islamic Bank increased by 0.8% while Emirates Central Cooling Systems increased by 1.3%.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark stock index grew by 0.1%, boosted by gains in healthcare, basic materials and real estate stocks.

Borouge, a petrochemicals company, rose by 0.8%. Aldar Properties, a developer of blue-chip properties, gained 0.5%. The UAE announced on Tuesday that it will suspend all commercial transactions, trade activities and financial transactions with Iran.

The UAE defence ministry had reported that it had detected two Iranian missiles that were launched into the sea. Tehran dismissed the claim that it launched 'the missiles' as unfounded.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index increased by 0.2%. This was mainly due to gains in the materials and utilities stocks. Saudi Arabian Mining Co rose?3.4%, and ACWA Power gained?1.4%.

Qatar's benchmark Index fell by 0.3%. Most constituents traded lower. Qatar Islamic Bank fell 1% and Qatar Navigation dropped 1.9%. (Reporting and editing by Harikrishnan Nair in Bengaluru, Md. Manzer Hussain)

(source: Reuters)