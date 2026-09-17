The oil prices in Asian trade eased on Thursday. They extended losses due to reports that Saudi Arabia was 'offering additional crude cargoes via Oman. This reduced fears of disruptions of supply. However, they remained?above 100? on concerns over the Middle East conflict spreading.

Brent crude futures fell 19 cents or 0.2% to $105.64 a barge by 0347 GMT. U.S. West Texas intermediate futures were down 32 cents or 0.3% at $102.10. Both contracts dropped about $3 Wednesday.

Hiroyuki Kikukawa is the chief strategist at Nissan Securities Investment. It's a division of Nissan Securities.

Prices are also being held back by expectations of progress in easing tensions between the U.S. and China ahead of their summit next week.

People familiar with the matter said that Saudi Arabia offers more crude oil loadings to Asian refiners through ship-to-ship transfers at Oman's Sohar Port, reducing the impact of attacks on Saudi Arabia's East West pipeline to the Red Sea.

Some analysts, however, expected these flows to only ease a part of the supply losses from the Kingdom's Red Sea Port, limiting the decline in oil prices.

Analysts at Saxo Bank said that the increase in flow through?the Strait of Hormuz only partially offsets lost export barrels due to drone attacks which shut down Saudi Arabia's East West pipeline.

Oil prices reached a four-month high earlier this week, after sources in the shipping industry reported that crude loadings had been suspended at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Export Hub of Yanbu and Riyadh cancelled some cargo deliveries for European customers. The suspension was a result of attacks on the East-West Pipeline, which supplies the Saudi port of Yanbu.

Yanbu was Saudi Arabia's primary outlet for oil exports when Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S.-Israeli attack on the country in February. Hormuz had been the source of one-fifth the world's supply of oil prior to the war.

Three oil and security sources have reported that two pumping stations servicing the 'East-West pipeline' were damaged by an attack last week. The timeline for repair is unclear.

Even though the price of oil fell on Thursday, concerns about a?intensifying Middle East conflict remain.

Saudi warplanes bombarded Yemen, and Houthi fighters fired drones and missiles against?Saudi city, said the Iran-backed group on Wednesday. This was after a rapid advance which has increased Tehran's influence in the Middle East conflict.

Singapore's DBS Bank believes that in its base case scenario for fourth quarter, the U.S.-Iran war will be dialed?down. Brent is expected to stabilize in the $85-$95 range.

Suvro Sarkar is the head of DBS Bank’s energy research. He said that, under the current bear scenario, if attacks and incidents continue in Hormuz, and Red Sea, oil prices could rise to $120/bbl before normalising towards $100/bbl.

(source: Reuters)