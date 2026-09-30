Oil tanker Sibu 1 is rescued by Somali pirates

The maritime police force in the semi-autonomous Puntland region of Somalia said that a?US sanctioned oil tanker named Sibu 1 was 'liberated' after it was hijacked by Somali pirates back in August.

Our forces have been engaged in a counter-piracy campaign since two days ago. It's still ongoing. Mohamed Jama is a commander with the Puntland Maritime Police Force. He said that the'ship was freed and all pirates were in our hands.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), six armed men seized the Eritrea flagged Sibu 1 on August 20. The US Treasury placed sanctions on the tanker in December because it was allegedly part of a shadow ship that helped Iranian oil products avoid US sanctions.

In recent months, pirates have re-emerged?off the coast of Somalia.

According to the International Maritime Bureau and UKMTO, Sibu 1 is at least the thirteenth vessel that has been attacked 'this year' off Somalia, or in the Gulf of Aden which separates Somalia from Yemen.

Between '2008 and 2014, a wave of Somali piratery triggered a crisis of security in the western?Indian?Ocean. This cost the global economy billions of dollar and led to ransom payments of hundreds of millions.

(source: Reuters)