Two workers in the scorching heat of Humble, Texas (just outside Houston) were using heavy compaction rollers to flatten a yard in preparation for the pre-owned U.S. oilfield machinery that was going to be auctioned in Venezuela for a much-anticipated oil revival.

A rusty, weathered heavy-duty?truck is parked at the edge of the yard. It's covered with dirt. The vehicle was one of a swarm of?trucks?,?rigs?and other equipment purchased to facilitate an expected oil rebound in Venezuela.

According to the state-run PDVSA, Venezuelan needs include drilling rigs and pumps, valve stations, welders and other equipment. The equipment, which is in various states of wear, has been arriving at U.S. port from Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

"Sometimes you get gems. Jesse Cole of Sky Drop Capital said that sometimes you receive absolute garbage.

The yard in Humble is operated by Guanta Express. This shipping intermediary, named after a major oil port in Venezuela operates the yard. The company ships goods in cargo vessels from the U.S. to Venezuela's ports of Guanta, and?Maracaibo.

We will be fully occupied by the end of this year. Greg Diaz said, "We already have orders for the next two ships," in an interview with Humble.

Photos taken by show that containers shipped by Guanta express carrying workover rigs were unloaded and arrived in Maracaibo, Venezuela last week. Diaz stated that the company will be moving two 1,500 horsepower rigs with its next two shipments. This is the largest shipment it has ever sent to Venezuela.

Chevron, SLB, and Formentera Partners executives expect that output capacity will have to be expanded in challenging basins such as Lake Maracaibo, and the vast Orinoco Belt. This will require more powerful equipment, such as those large rigs delivered by Guanta express in the coming months.

According to a terminal, other energy shipments will be arriving at the port of Guaranao on the west coast.

Analysts have predicted that the demand for smaller workover rigs will also be high due to wildcatters who are looking to revive mature wells.

Venezuelan oil production reached a peak of 3 million barrels a day in the late 90s, but has now dropped to around 1.25 millions bpd due to decades of corruption, underinvestment and foreign sanctions.

PDVSA or Venezuela's Oil Ministry did not reply to a comment request.

EQUIPMENT CONDITION IS A CONCERN

The reliability of used and auctioned machinery is a concern for the industry. This equipment often has thousands of hours and no warranty.

According to photos seen by, a truck tractor that was three years old and used to transport heavy equipment arrived at Maracaibo in?March with an orange sticker distinctive to the U.S. auctioneer Ritchie Bros. The truck was sold for $24,000 in December at the Newnan, Georgia site of Ritchie Bros., after it had already logged more than 140,000 kilometers and 5,551 engine-hours.

The?U.S. Treasury Department has eased sanctions against Venezuela to allow U.S. insurers to insure equipment. However, many are still reluctant to enter the market.

David Pena, the leader of Marsh's energy and power practice for Latin America, said that the main issue for insurers was the lack verifiable records of maintenance and inspection. He said that insurers may not be willing to provide coverage if independent inspections aren't conducted, or they might restrict coverage.

Ritchie Bros. policies state there are no guarantees, and on the tractor truck listing it also states that no guarantees can be made. A spokesperson for the company said that it conducts "global public auctions without reservations" in which equipment is sold at the highest bidder.

The rush for equipment began not long after the U.S. raid on January 3, which was conducted to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The week following January 3, I began receiving calls from Houston asking me to move equipment, said Jorge Aponte CEO of Houston based?PetroFarm.

His company purchases oil equipment directly from operators and owners across the U.S. This allows?the company? to verify maintenance records and operating conditions, as well as technical integrity. A 2014 North Carolina workover rig was one such purchase, which is set to leave Houston this month.

PetroFarm also sent two smaller workover-rigs to Venezuela and plans to send another three in the next few weeks. Aponte stated that a small workover rig costs around $350,000.

(source: Reuters)