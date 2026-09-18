Leading Australian rowing figures criticised the approval of Rockhampton’s crocodile inhabited Fitzroy River to host the sport during the Brisbane Olympics. They argued that the course would require extensive 'investment' and leave little legacy.

The venue was initially a source of concern due to the 500 crocodiles living in and around the river. However, there are now concerns over the effect of the current of the river on the fairness and competition of the event and the lack accommodation in the 80,000-person city.

The Queensland Premier David Crisafulli announced to the state legislature on Thursday, that an independent review found the course suitable for fair rowing and a canoeing events in 2032.

Former elite rowers and experienced coaches are not convinced that a venue 600 km north of host city would be the best choice.

Andrew Butler, a former world champion rower who has been coaching rowing on the Fitzroy River for 17 years and won a gold medal at the World Championships in 2000, said: "Without massive infrastructure spending, it will be like a county regatta with Olympic-level athletes."

Why are you moving it 700km away from a major multi-sports event, when there is a better location?

Drew Ginn, a three-time Olympic champion, expressed concern that the water depth and characteristics of rivers as well as the possibility of flooding could have an impact on the competition.

"I row on the river in Melbourne." "I love rowing and training on the river, but I would never want to compete in the Olympic Games using it," he said.

"You are being unfair if you have water flowing and moving." The difference between one lane and another can be dramatic.

Imagine if a flood occurs the week before the competition. The race is cancelled or the location has to be changed.

There's a good reason why there have never been any national championships held there. It feels like the Queensland government is taking a risk."

Ginn called for the publication of the technical review.

"If you have good evidence and data, then it should be transparent," he said.

In a release released by Brisbane 2032 organizers on Thursday, World Rowing president Jean-Christophe Rolland said that the venue would be able to deliver fair competition. However, the body didn't issue its own report or statement.

World Rowing did not respond immediately to a question about the technical endorsement.

In a brief statement, Rowing Australia acknowledged the conclusion of the technical review while stating that neither Rowing Queensland nor it had been involved in the process.

It is expensive and difficult to get a loan.

John Driessen is an Olympic rowing and elite rowing coach who has coached along the Fitzroy River. He shares Butler and Ginn’s concerns about the legacy of this venue.

"I've coached in?Fitzroy, and it worked really nicely. "I would have thought it would be expensive and difficult to turn the course into one of Olympic class," he said.

"There would be a large amount of money going into an area where there is no guarantee that the state of Queensland will benefit in the future."

Driessen did not believe that the Fitzroy River race would necessarily result in unfair competition.

He said, "It is a very shallow course." If they want to maintain the fundamental principles of a course for rowing with depth and a lack of flow then it will be difficult to achieve.

"But I'm not certain that the lanes would be so unfair if it were run in Rockhampton."

Driessen stated that hosting the Olympic Rowing at Moreton Bay, just a few miles north of Brisbane, as the site preferred by Rowing Queensland was "no brainer" and "the easy answer".

Butler favored the original plan of staging the rowing at Wyaralong Dam, some 86km southwest of Brisbane. He described it as "probably one the best courses I've ever rowed in Queensland".

The two-time Australian champion said that "investment there would be a legacy ticket."

Crisafulli, on the other hand, is determined that regional cities in Queensland should have the opportunity to participate in Olympic events and has called critics "elitist".

"I thought that the Olympics were a sporting event," Butler said.

(source: Reuters)