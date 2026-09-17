Olympics-Crocodile-ridden Rockhampton river venue cleared to host Brisbane 2032 rowing

Organisers announced on Thursday that the Fitzroy River, which is crocodile infested, has been cleared to host rowing and sprint canoe events at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

The presence of 500 saltwater Crocodiles on the river initially attracted the attention of many.

The river's flow was the focus of concern, but the report cleared the field to be "safe, fair and consistent", organizers stated in a press release.

The statement stated that "the assessment included extensive on water investigations and modelling to understand how the course will perform under a variety of conditions including weather patterns, the level of the water and flood risk during the Games and the period leading up to the Games."

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said to the Queensland State Parliament on Thursday that the waterway was cleared "with flying colors". The waterway is located about 600 km (370miles) north of Brisbane.

He said, "Many people have said that it is impossible." "We support regional Queensland - no ifs and no buts. Our commitment has been unwavering, and our message was clear: regional Queensland will and can host events on a global stage.

Jean-Christophe Rolland, President of World Rowing, said that he demanded an extensive assessment of the proposed route to ensure fairness and equality for competitors.

In a statement, he stated that "we now know the Fitzroy River can provide fair competition conditions during the Games period in accordance with the requirements for Olympic and Paralympic Rowing."

Paddle Worldwide which is organising the canoe sprint, has also endorsed findings from the report.

Thomas Konietzko, President of the IOC, said: "The quality and depth of the technical work has improved our understanding of our field of play. It gives us and our athletes confidence that the course will deliver fair competition."

"We look forward to continuing our strong partnership to deliver a world-class Olympic and Paralympic Competition venue in Rockhampton by 2032."

The bid by Brisbane for the '2032 Games' was processed under the 'New Norms' policy of the 'International Olympic Committee' (IOC), where existing facilities were upgraded wherever possible.

The organizers have chosen to build an Olympic stadium with 63,000 seats and an aquatics center in a park located in the city centre of Brisbane.

(source: Reuters)