Data from operator EDF revealed that the fifth heatwave in Europe this summer will limit French nuclear power production on Friday by 15%. Six reactors are expected to be completely offline. The temperatures in 'Europe' have reached unprecedented levels following successive heatwaves. This summer has seen water shortages, fires and even deaths.

EDF data shows that the total nuclear curtailments will reach 9,4 gigawatts on Friday at their peak across nine reactors.

The combination of low nuclear output and limited wind 'output has led to a rise in power prices. Data from LSEG shows that the French day-ahead contracts for Friday are the highest they have been since June '23. At 0756 GMT the contract was up 4.4%, at EUR154.50 ($178.08), per megawatt hour.

As August is a holiday month, power prices are usually lower.

The shortfall in nuclear power also has an impact on countries like Britain and Germany, which are forced to turn on their coal and gas plants instead of exporting less nuclear energy.

France's annual electricity production is 70% nuclear. French regulations limit the amount of heat that plants can discharge to rivers in order to protect the environment, forcing reactors cut their output during heatwaves.

Meteo-France has said that Thursday will be the peak day of this heatwave. Temperatures are expected to range between 35 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of France.

Meteo-France stated that temperatures are expected to?stay?warm over night, with cooler air arriving from the west. This will bring relief first on Friday for areas along the English Channel and the Atlantic Ocean, but the rest of?country will remain warm.

EDF has revised its nuclear fleet maintenance schedule. Despite the ongoing outages, France's nuclear power production increased in July and June of this year compared to last. Nuclear reactors in Gravelines, located in the country's north, that were damaged by jellyfish have been brought back into service.

(source: Reuters)