Orlen does not expect any immediate disruptions to supply as Saudi oil delivery is set to drop

Orlen, a Polish company, said that it did not see any immediate disruptions in the supply of crude oil from Egypt's Sidi Kerir Terminal to Poland. However shipping data showed a "sharp drop" in Saudi crude cargoes due to be shipped this month.

LSEG data show that in August, ten?tankers from Sidi Kerir, Egypt, carried a total of 6.6 millions barrels to Gdansk.

Data showed that three tankers carrying a total of 2.1m barrels would be taking the route in this month. This included two 'provisional agreements. Saudi Aramco provides about 40% of the oil that is processed at?Orlen.

"Feedstock delivery to group refineries is proceeding without interruption." Orlen said that the company "consistently diversifies its sources of supply?and expands upstream operations" without directly addressing the drop in Sidi Kerir?delivery.

Orlen, a state-controlled energy company, is the largest listed company in Central and Eastern Europe and one of the biggest buyers of Saudi crude oil in Europe.

MarineTraffic data on vessel tracking showed crude oil tanks from the U.S.A., Algeria, and Norway heading towards Gdansk. These feed Orlen refineries, also in Gdansk, and the largest plant of the group in Plock.

The combined capacity of the two refineries is 486,000 barrels a day. Saudi Aramco controls a small minority of the Gdansk Refinery while Orlen controls 70%.

Saudi Arabia has temporarily closed the East-West Pipeline after a drone attack?last week. This disrupted a route which allowed the kingdom to bypass Strait of Hormuz to transport crude oil to the Yanbu export terminal on the Red Sea.

A part of this crude is then transported through Egypt's SUMED pipe to the Mediterranean terminal at Sidi Kerir, for exports to Europe including Poland.

Three industry sources believe that Yanbu's exports could only last five to seven days if the?East-West Pipeline is out of service.

(source: Reuters)