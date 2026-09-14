Paris wheat dropped in the hope of de-escalation on Black Sea

European wheat futures dropped in the late trade on Monday, on hopes that a de-escalation of the 'Black Sea conflict' would occur after U.S. president Donald Trump said Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to hit each other's energy targets.

The market also took into account the fact that Algeria, a major importer of French wheat, would not be able to purchase it in a new tender. This was a result of continued interruptions by Russian and Ukrainian Black Sea ship exports.

Benchmark December Wheat on the Paris-based Euronext Exchange was down 0.5% to EUR239.75 ($276.79) per metric ton, at 1544 GMT. It had earlier risen over 1%.

After?both sides attacked the ports and shipping of each other, with alternate routes that could not fully compensate, shipborne Black Sea exports between Russia and Ukraine have nearly stopped.

Trump's announcement generated expectations that Russian and Ukrainian shipments would resume if a safe?shipping agreement was reached, but the markets remained stifled by the ongoing disruption of shipments.

Donatas Jankauskas, CM Navigator analyst, said: "Euronext Wheat is finding support because Black Sea shipments of wheat from Russia and Ukraine are basically being stopped by fighting." The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) world supply and demand report published on Friday did include some bearish estimates of wheat, but this does not reflect what is happening at the Black Sea.

The USDA still expects Russia to export 43 million tons of?wheat in this season. However, that is looking less and less likely with each day that the flow from that region remains?heavily interrupted."

French wheat was excluded from Algerian?tenders due to political tensions between France and Algeria. Although Russian and Ukrainian wheat shipments have been reduced, traders said they saw no indication that French wheat would be permitted in this week’s tender. However, this will only become clear when offers are submitted.

(source: Reuters)