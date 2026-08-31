Paris wheat prices fall on hope for Black Sea shipping agreement

European wheat prices fell sharply Monday as profit-taking after Friday's contract highs was sparked by renewed remarks?by Turkey regarding seeking a diplomatic resolution to?stop the war disruption of Black Sea grain transportation.

At 1630 GMT on Friday, December wheat, the most active contract at the Paris-based Euronext fell by 2.2% to EUR245 ($284.57) per metric ton. This was a retreat from Friday's peak price of EUR252 per ton for life of contract, which also represented a two-year-high second-month rate.

Hakan Fidan, the Foreign Minister of Turkey, said that the country has a plan to ensure the safe passage for grain via the Black Sea. He is also in touch with Russia and Ukraine.

One futures trader said that there were some profits taken on Monday. He also noted that Turkey had been trying to reach a deal for "a while" but with no success so far.

Recent attacks have virtually halted grain loading at Russian and Ukrainian Black Sea port, increasing the pressure on importers.

The demand has also been transferred from Russia to Ukraine and other European countries.

Analyst and traders said that Russian grain exporters rerouted their shipments towards the Baltic Sea including ports in the Baltic States.

APK-Inform, a consultancy, said that weekly?Ukrainian?exports of wheat?corn?and?barley?increased by 28% between August 20 and 26.

One German trader stated that "Turkey is a major driving force behind previous Black Sea safe shipping agreements as Turkey has much to lose if imports?from Russia or Ukraine are 'cut off or made more expensive." Prices are expected to drop sharply if Russian and Ukrainian Black Sea Wheat returns to the market as high-volume ocean shipments.

(source: Reuters)