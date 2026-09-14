Poland finds suspected Russian drone near Baltic Sea

On Monday, the Polish defence minister said that the military had retrieved what appeared to be a Russian drone floating in the Baltic Sea off the coast of northern Poland.

Drone incursions have been reported in countries on NATO's eastern flank, fueling fears that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could spill over NATO's borders.

Wladyslaw KOSINIAK-KAMYSZ wrote on X: "The'military' has recovered a drone that was lost in the Baltic Sea, near Rusinowo beach, which is close to Jaroslawiec."

"Preliminary examination indicates that it is a Russian military drone."

On 'Sunday', a russian drone struck a passenger train near Ukraine's border with Poland. This was shortly after the former British prime minister?Boris Johnson used this line.

(source: Reuters)