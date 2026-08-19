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Wednesday, August 19, 2026
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Raytheon awarded a $22.9 billion Raytheon contract to increase Tomahawk production

Posted to Maritime Reporter on August 19, 2026

The U.S. 'Navy announced?on Monday?that?it has awarded RTX Unit Raytheon a contract worth $22.9 billion to increase the production of Tomahawks.

The United States has supplied large amounts of?arms to allies while also using?munitions in the Iran conflict, raising concerns about a 'inventory of air -defense and precision-guided /weapons. The?U.S.

Hung Cao, Acting Secretary of the?Navy? said that the Department was utilizing all available tools to meet?current operational demands.

He didn't?give a?detail of how much Tomahawk would increase production?by, or the length of a?contract. (Reporting and editing by Katharine Jack; David Ljunggren, Mike Stone)

(source: Reuters)

Tags: Europe North America

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