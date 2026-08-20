According to research published Thursday, more than 150 'wallets' on Polymarket International traded on U.S. military secrets, which attracted copycat bets. This raised concerns that the market might broadcast signals that could be exploited by foreign adversaries.

The analysis by the nonprofit group Anti-Corruption Data Collective - first reported by - sheds light on possible military insider trading and the wider risks that such activity could pose. The booming prediction market is being scrutinized by policymakers after bets placed ahead of U.S. Military actions. This includes a U.S. Soldier who was charged in April for using classified information to place a bet in January on the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Lawmakers have warned that this could harm national security. Polymarket's spokespersons, who founded the company in 2020, have not responded to requests for comments. Polymarket claims to have strict controls and closely monitor suspicious activity. It has also referred dozens trader wallets, including in the Maduro Case, to authorities. Polymarket's platform is an international trading platform that settles trades via blockchain. This means wagers and traders are both public but remain anonymous. ACDC analysed all settled markets up to May 5, identifying "long-shots" bets. It defines these as wagers of at least $2,500 made cumulatively within an hour on outcomes with odds below 35%.

ACDC discovered 556 wallets within that universe. They dubbed them "Orcas" in reference to killer whales' precise and selective hunting techniques. They would open an account, place a long-shot wager in a niche market where they had an advantage in terms of information and then cash out.

There were 152?wallets who bet on the military and defense market that made $8 million in total, with a win rate of 97.2 percent.

ACDC stated that Orca traits could be explained by other factors, such as pure luck. Not all potential insiders will be Orcas. Gannon Ken Van Dyke is not one of the 152 Orcas. He has built up his position slowly, and prosecutors claim he bet $400,000 on Maduro being ousted. Van Dyke has not pleaded guilty. Nevertheless, the report states that those wallets have the highest likelihood of containing military secrets. ACDC claims that while some of these 152 wallets were previously flagged by researchers and media, it also discovered dozens of previously unreported ones. A spokesperson for the Department of Defense said that it does not comment on matters of intelligence or findings of third party research.

COPICATORS MAY AMPLIFY INSIDER SIGNS

ACDC stated that it is illegal to profit from government information, but the evidence that military Orca trading attracts 'copycat bets' from "Whales", and automated trading bots with deep pockets, is of greater concern.

ACDC discovered signs that the Orca signals may be amplified and broadcast more widely. A Bot and a Whale placed copycat bets of $100,000 and $200,000 when an Orca made a wager on U.S. Military action in Iran, hours before the June 2025 strikes. The research also found that similar Orca bets made before the February U.S. - Israeli air strikes on Tehran appeared to?spark a flurry? of first-time 'long-shot' bets from Bots and Whales betting on the same result. Most people underestimate the extent to which unusual betting activities can be observed on Polymarket. David Szakonyi, co-founder of ACDC, said that it's all on the internet. "We can see clear indications that big traders and bots are cloning potential insider trading." It would be naive for anyone to believe that foreign intelligence agencies don't monitor these markets. Polymarket says that its public ledger allows greater scrutiny. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission spokesperson, who is pushing to have jurisdiction over prediction market, has not commented on the findings. The regulator has stated that it will strictly enforce misconduct in this space and has filed charges in at least 3 cases.

ACDC is a group of academics and investigators who have expertise in illicit financing and aim to "push" anti-corruption measures.

The group believes that traders should have to prove their identities and payments on suspicious trades should be held back pending an investigation. To truly mitigate the risks of insider trading, markets where non-public information is most profitable and actionable should be prohibited, says the group.

It said that "limiting the types of people who are allowed to bet on prediction market or relying solely on law enforcement investigations will not be sufficient." Reporting by Douglas Gillison, Washington; Editing and proofreading by Michelle Price and Mark Porter

(source: Reuters)