Rheinmetall reduces its outlook following the failure of the frigate but still sticks to its naval goals

German defence company Rheinmetall cut their 2026 sales forecast on Thursday but stood firm with its long-term ambitions. This was after the German Government scrapped the delayed frigate program that the company was widely expected to win.

Rheinmetall expects to sell between EUR13.7 billion and EUR14.2 billion (15.8 billion up to $16.4 billion) down from EUR14.0 to EUR14.5billion previously. This is due to a EUR300m hit to the naval division.

The shares fell by about 5.5% to?1422 GMT. CONFIDENT IN STRATEGY Rheinmetall's fortunes have soared with Europe's renewed interests in building up their defences following the?Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The company's sales are expected to reach EUR50 billion annually by 2030.

This momentum suffered a setback when Berlin cancelled its F126 program in June.

Armin Papperger, the Chief Executive of Rheinmetall, acknowledged that the company could not offset its losses in the near term. However he said the company was committed to their naval strategy.

He said that "Rheinmetall" expected to replace its?business in the future through domestic and foreign programmes. Analysts at JPMorgan said that they expected the cancelled frate programme to make a greater impact after 2026. STAYING WITH NAVAL REVENUE THREAD The company acquired the Luerssen warship division in March as part of their ambitions to be a larger player in the maritime sector. It is also considering the acquisition of German Naval Yards Kiel, and has promised to make a decision in a few weeks following a withdrawal by a rival bidder last month.

Rheinmetall's Naval Division has already received?orders in Romania. The division reported total orders of about EUR1 billion for the first half of this year. Papperger has remained committed to achieving a revenue of EUR 5 billion annually from the naval sector by 2030.

SEA GOES OUTSIDE

Papperger also pointed out that there are several other major land system opportunities, including the Boxer wheeled armored vehicle programme.

He said Rheinmetall was expecting a decision by the end of the year from Germany and considered a EUR12.4billion vehicle contract as well as a EUR2billion service agreement to be a certainty.

Papperger emphasized that the Boxer project'should not be compared to the F126?project. He argued that the latter had been derailed more by "liability concerns" than by funding restrictions. In an unscheduled press release, Rheinmetall reported that its second-quarter sales had risen by nearly 70% to EUR3.3 billion. All business segments contributed to this increase.

(source: Reuters)