ROI-Efficiency, or resilience? Joachim Klement: Democracies must choose one.

Business and government have long sought to maximize efficiency. The pandemic, the trade wars, and the armed conflict have called this into question. They've also highlighted the importance of resilience. But this comes at a price, one that many elected officials are not willing to pay.

Since generations, microeconomics students and business professionals have been taught to use scarce resources in a company's favor and maximize profits and shareholder value. The post-Cold War period became "the greatest experiment of efficiency that the global economy had ever seen".

China's integration into the global market accelerated as it opened up former?Soviet bloc economies.

Businesses have seen huge efficiency gains by moving manufacturing from expensive countries like Europe and North America, to lower-cost locations, along with increased automation.

Modern transport services have allowed many companies adopt the Just-in-Time Delivery philosophy, pioneered in Japan by Toyota. This led to lower inventories in many industries. Costs were reduced and further efficiency was gained.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the trade wars between the U.S. and Iran, and the trade wars with the U.S. president Donald Trump have all exposed the risks of efficiency.

The pandemic exposed the flaws in the Just-in Time philosophy, showing what happens when "just-in time" becomes "two days late".

According to estimates by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, disruptions in supply chains were the main cause of the inflation spike that occurred in 2022. According to the bank, supply-driven factors were responsible for about half of 2022's gap between Personal Consumption Spending (PCE) and its pre-pandemic level.

The average inflation rate was 0.8% in the 30 years prior to the spike of 2022, which is still lower than the 5% seen during the oil crises of the 1970s.

The high costs of "low cost" efficiency are evident.

Price of Security

These concerns have been heightened by the Trump-era trade conflicts as well as wars that actually took place in Iran and Ukraine. Businesses are more and more sacrificing efficiency in order to be resilient, now that key trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz have been shut down without warning. Supplies from large exporters have also been subjected to tariffs and economic sanctions.

Supply chains are being reshaped live.

The European Central Bank's economists found that between 2016 and 2023, companies in the U.S. and euro zone diversified their supply chain in response to the pandemic, trade wars and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

In the same way, Asian and European firms have been scrambling to find new sources of energy and goods in this year's midst of the Hormuz shut down.

Diversification of imports, and the trade links that result from it, comes with a cost. Imports from close geopolitical partners - defined as countries who voted in the same way with the EU on UN votes condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - are around 30% more expensive than imports from trading partners less aligned. The U.S. price gap is 77% larger.

The energy policy is a good example of this, since efficient energy systems that are designed for centralised, low-cost production can be very vulnerable to disruption.

In Ukraine, for example, Russian attacks against centralised energy hubs may disrupt the supply of large areas.

In July, cyberattacks from Iran forced the closure of a British small power plant. A cyberattack on a large power station could have led to major power outages in the UK.

It is cheap and efficient to have fossil fuels supplied centrally, but it's not so good if you don't make your own and are being attacked.

It is impossible to generate enough energy in Europe using fossil fuels. For greater resilience, a more diverse energy mix is needed, which includes nuclear power, ideally decentralised as small modular reactors, and renewables spread across the continent.

As with trade diversification this also comes with a price - and one that is not always popular with voters.

DEMOCRACY'S SHORT-TERMISM

Democracies have their own efficiency problems.

The greatest strength of democracy is its ability to respond. Politicians who do not govern in the best interests of their constituents can be removed relatively quickly.

On the other hand, it is too risky to ask elected leaders to incur the short-term expenses needed to build economic resilience over the long term - be it through fiscal policy or energy policy.

We live in an election cycle which is a constant, thanks to modern media. This often encourages politicians to take positions that are popular.

Facing higher energy bills? Subsidise fossil fuel energy. Are automotive industries losing profits? Electric vehicle targets should be scrapped. Too much government debt? We can only hope that the central bank will bail us out through quantitative easing and yield curve control.

In any democracy, too few politicians are willing to tell their voters that policies that will help a nation remain resilient in the face geopolitical challenges and economic challenges won't be easy. These policies may mean paying more for energy, goods, and services while receiving less government subsidies and social benefits.

If democracies do not find a way to make resilience costs politically sustainable, then they run the risk of giving an unfair advantage to less democratic countries that are able to pursue industrial and strategic long-term goals without having to worry about electoral constraints.

This is a cost that elected governments can't pay.

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(source: Reuters)