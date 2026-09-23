ROI-Trump's diesel export dilemma -- Good politics, bad economics: Bousso

The rising cost of fuel is increasing the pressure on US president Donald Trump to reduce diesel exports before November's midterm election. What may appear to be a simple fix can cause a chain of events that will ultimately hurt American consumers and the global economic system.

The White House is concerned about the soaring energy prices that have been occurring since the beginning of the Iran War in late February. The politically sensitive price of gasoline remains at $4.50 per gallon. However, in recent weeks, the focus has shifted to diesel prices, which have risen to a record high of $6.50 per gallon. This is putting pressure on trucking, agriculture, manufacturing, and other sectors who rely heavily on this fuel to move goods.

On Tuesday, Trump said that he supported the idea of a diesel export ban, as some Republican legislators, especially those who represent agricultural states, had called for. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the administration is examining whether or not a partial or full ban will work.

In recent weeks, some senior administration officials have expressed doubts that such an approach would be successful. These include Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Fuel costs are becoming a political liability, and the midterm elections are fast approaching. It may be difficult to resist the temptation to find a "quick fix" that is popular with the public - particularly as the president's ratings have plummeted to new lows.

Trump is authorized to temporarily restrict exports under emergency powers. He wouldn't be the first to consider or intervene in the energy markets. After the 1973 oil crises, the US banned crude oil exports. Former President Joe Biden considered restricting diesel imports in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

A diesel export ban is likely to exacerbate the very problem that it was designed to solve.

KEEPING UP TO DATE WITH THE JONES Act

Conflict is the main cause of today's fuel shortage. Until recently, the Middle East and Russia accounted for about a fifth each of all diesel seaborne exports.

The Iran War and the disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has removed a large portion of global refinery capacity and diesel supply.

The situation worsened in July, when Russia, which is traditionally the largest exporter of diesel, stopped shipments after months of Ukrainian drone strikes that crippled its entire refining industry.

Reports indicate that half of Russia's top six diesel-producing refineries reduced or stopped production in September as a result of drone attack damage.

The Trump administration tried to lower domestic prices with some success, but it has not been a complete success.

Washington granted a waiver in March to the Jones Act. The century-old law requires that cargo transported between US ports travels on vessels built, owned, and flagged by Americans. They must also be manned primarily by Americans.

The waiver, set to expire on November 15, is designed to help refiners in the US Gulf Coast region to more easily supply diesel to consumers on the East and Western coasts. The results are negligible.

Trump has also tried to find relief by encouraging Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has urged him to stop the attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. These efforts have not produced much progress. Recent attacks continue despite the attempts.

US DIESEL SUPPLEMENT

US oil exports have risen by over 20% since March, compared with the average of 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025. Kpler reports that US oil exports are up over 20% from March to the average of 9 million barrels a day in 2025.

This role has, however, come at a price. These huge exports limit the amount of products available in the domestic market.

The US diesel inventory has fallen 13% from last year and is at its lowest level in over 40 years. This is particularly alarming because stocks would usually be increasing ahead of winter heating and autumn refinery maintenance.

Export bans have been called for because of the prospect that winter will arrive with unusually low inventories.

The idea seems compelling at first glance. US refiners produced nearly 5 million bpd last year of diesel, while domestic demand was 3.9 millions bpd.

A ban would backfire because of this apparent surplus.

Modern refinery systems are designed to simultaneously serve domestic and international markets. Gulf Coast refiners optimize operations based upon global price signals. They move diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel to the markets that value them most.

An export ban initially would cause fuel to be diverted into the domestic market and storage tanks temporarily lowering prices. As soon as these inventories are filled, however, refiners will have no choice but to lower processing rates, since they won't be able sell excess diesel abroad.

This would result in a reduction of production not only of diesel, but also of jet fuel, gasoline and other products.

A diesel export ban could discourage production, as it would not only fail to produce more fuel but also have a negative impact on the economy.

This reality explains why the Biden administration and the Trump administration have both approached the idea with caution.

Political risks go beyond the gas pump. Restriction of exports could undermine America's reputation for being a reliable supplier of energy, just as Washington is attempting to advance its agenda on energy dominance. This would strain relationships with customers and allies, especially in Europe and Asia that are increasingly dependent on US fuel.

It is clear that a ban on diesel exports would be a bad idea, but it's less obvious whether the government can resist the pressure from the political establishment to enforce one.

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(source: Reuters)