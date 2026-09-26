ROI-Trump's diesel export dilemma -- Good politics, bad economics: Bousso

The rising cost of fuel is increasing the pressure on US President Donald Trump, who wants to reduce diesel exports before November's midterm elections. What may appear to be a simple fix can cause a chain of events that will ultimately hurt American consumers and the global?economy.

The White House is concerned about the rising energy prices that have been a result of the Iran War, which began in late February. The politically sensitive price of gasoline remains at $4.50 per gallon. However, in recent weeks, the focus has shifted from gasoline to diesel. Diesel prices have risen to a record high of $6.50 per gallon. This is a serious problem for trucking, agriculture, manufacturing, and other sectors who rely on this fuel to keep their goods moving.

Trump said on Tuesday that he supported the idea of a diesel export ban, as some Republican legislators, especially those who represent agricultural states, had called for. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the administration is evaluating whether a partial or full ban will work.

Some senior officials of the administration, such as Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum have expressed doubts in recent weeks about whether this move would be successful.

Fuel costs are becoming a political liability, and the midterm elections are fast approaching. It may be difficult to resist the temptation to find a "quick fix" that is popular with the public - particularly as the president's ratings have plummeted to new lows.

Trump is authorized to temporarily restrict exports under emergency powers. He wouldn't be the first to intervene, or even consider intervening in energy markets. After the 1973 oil crises, the US banned crude oil exports. Former President Joe Biden’s administration also considered limiting diesel exports after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

A diesel export ban is likely to exacerbate the problem that it was designed to solve.

KEEPING UP TO DATE WITH THE JONES Act

Conflict is the main cause of today's fuel shortage. The Middle East, Russia and other countries used to collectively account for about a fifth (or more) of the global seaborne diesel exports.

The Iran War and the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has removed a large portion of global refinery capacity and diesel supply.

The situation worsened in July, when Russia, which is traditionally the largest exporter of diesel, stopped shipments after months of Ukrainian drone strikes that crippled its entire refining industry.

Reports indicate that half of Russia's top six diesel-producing refineries reduced or stopped production in September as a result of drone attack damage.

The Trump administration tried to lower domestic prices with some success, but it has not been a complete success.

Washington issued a waiver in March to the century old Jones Act which required cargo transported?between US port to travel on vessels built, owned, and flagged by US.

The waiver, set to expire on November 15, is designed to help refiners in the US Gulf Coast region to more easily supply diesel to consumers on the East and Western coasts. The results are negligible.

Trump has also tried to find relief by encouraging Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was urged to stop the attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. These efforts have not produced much progress. Recent attacks continue despite the attempts.

US DIESEL SUPPLEMENT

US oil exports have risen by over 20% since March, compared with the average of 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025. Kpler reports that US oil exports are up over 20% since march, with a 2025 average of 9 million barrels a day (bpd) as the baseline.

This role has, however,?come with a price. These huge exports limit the amount of products available in the domestic market.

The US diesel inventory has fallen 13% from last year and is at its lowest level in over 40 years. This is particularly alarming because stocks would usually be increasing ahead of winter heating and autumn refinery maintenance.

Export bans have been called for because of the prospect that winter will arrive with unusually low inventories.

The idea seems compelling at first glance. US refiners produced nearly 5 million bpd last year while domestic consumption was only 3.9 million bpd.

This apparent surplus is the exact reason why a ban would backfire.

Modern refinery systems are designed to simultaneously serve domestic and international markets. Gulf Coast refiners optimize operations based upon global price signals. They move diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel to the markets that value them most.

An export ban initially would cause fuel to be diverted into the domestic market and into storage tanks, causing a temporary drop in prices. Once the inventories are filled, refiners will have no choice but to lower processing rates as they won't be able sell excess diesel overseas.

This would result in a reduction of production, not only of diesel fuel but also of jet fuel, gasoline and other products.

A diesel export ban could discourage production, as it would not only fail to produce more fuel but also prevent the creation of new fuel.

This reality helps to explain why the Biden administration and the Trump administration have both approached the idea with caution.

Political risks go beyond the pumps. Export restrictions could damage America's image as a reliable supplier of energy, just as Washington is trying to advance its agenda for energy dominance. This would strain relationships with customers and allies, especially in Europe and Asia that are increasingly dependent on US oil.

It is clear that a ban on diesel exports would be a bad idea, but it's less clear whether the government can resist the political pressure to implement one.

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(source: Reuters)