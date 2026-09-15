ROI-Trump's Ukraine energy truce won't fix global diesel crunch: Bousso

A truce on energy infrastructure that U.S. president Donald Trump brokered could reduce the immediate threat to the global diesel market. But it's unlikely to reverse this year's severe supply crunch.

The Republican President said on Monday that Ukraine and Russia agreed not to attack each others' energy infrastructure. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that he needed more information before stopping the strikes.

Even if this arrangement is maintained, the global refinery industry and the diesel?markets remain in the crossfire between two major conflicts that are unlikely to be settled quickly.

A drone campaign by Ukraine targeting energy installations in Russia has crippled one of the largest refineries in the world. According to the International Energy Agency, in the first eight-month period of 2026, an average of three Russian refineries were successfully targeted every day.

After the Iran War in February, several refineries suffered damage as the Strait of Hormuz was blocked, severely limiting fuel exports. In 2025, the Gulf was responsible for about a fifth (1.5 million barrels/day) of all seaborne diesel.

In August, the combined net diesel exports of Russia and Gulf were 1.6 millions bpd less than they had been in February. These regions were responsible for nearly 45% of the global seaborne diesel traffic before the two conflicts escalated.

Diesel is responsible for 30% of global oil consumption and is widely regarded as the backbone of the world economy. Diesel fuels farm vehicles, trucks, trains and ships as well as industrial machinery, mining equipment, and trains. It also powers four out of ten passenger cars in Europe.

Diesel prices and margins at refineries reached record levels in August due to the sharp decline in supplies. U.S. retail diesel rose above a record $6 a gallon last week.

It is therefore not surprising that Trump has tried to reduce the pressure on diesel markets, given his growing discontent with rising energy prices and persistently high inflation.

It is now a question of whether or not this "energy infrastructure truce" will last and how quickly damage can be repaired.

A Dose of Scepticism

Ukraine's attacks on the refining infrastructure deep within Russia have had an economic impact on the third largest refiner in the world after China and the U.S.

According to the IEA, refinery crude processing ran down to 8.7 millions bpd (down 3.8 million bpd or 30%) in June. This is the lowest level seen since May 2004. The Russian gasoline production has also fallen by about a fifth. This has caused severe shortages of fuel in certain regions, forcing Moscow to import fuel. Since April, Russia has prohibited gasoline exports and diesel exports. The latter restriction will remain in place until September 30.

The diesel export ban had a significant impact on the market. According to Kpler, Russia was the second largest diesel exporter in the world after the United States, shipping over 800,000 bpd or approximately 12% of the global seaborne exports. Benchmark diesel prices are up 60% since the ban.

At first glance, an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to stop strikes against Russian energy facilities may seem significant. However, it is best treated with caution.

REPAIR OBSTACLES

It is not the first ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on energy infrastructure since Moscow began its full-scale attack in February 2022. Trump mediated a mutual ceasefire on energy facilities in March 2025. The deal was never implemented because both sides immediately accused each other of breaking the agreement.

Moscow has not yet commented on Trump's most recent announcement, whereas Kyiv wants more information. It remains to be determined whether this purported deal, if implemented is more durable.

Even if the attacks on the?Russian refining plants stop, it is unlikely that this will materially improve the country’s diesel production or export outlook over the next few months.

The damage to many Russian facilities, such as Rosneft and Gazpromneft’s Ryazan refinery in Ryazan, is likely to be significant.

According to reports, the Ukrainian attacks have often targeted crude distillation units (the core processing units at the heart every refinery) as well as hydrocrackers - highly complex and expensive installations that are necessary for the production of diesel.

As Western sanctions continue restricting access to specialised components and technology, it will be difficult for Russian refiners to source replacement equipment. The extensive damage in the Middle East will force Russian operators to compete for limited engineering resources and equipment.

Repairs will take at least months, even if Russia is able to source the parts. Even the most optimistic scenario suggests that a meaningful recovery of Russian fuel exports and any relief to global diesel markets is unlikely until next year.

PERSISTENT SHORTFALL

According to the IEA, global refining output reached a summer high of 81.4 millions bpd during August. This was boosted by near-record U.S. refining rates. However, it was still down 4.2million bpd compared to a year ago.

This indicates a larger problem for the diesel market. It is not just a matter of a disrupted supply of oil, but also of damaged refinery capacity. Although emergency stock releases, increased oil production, and the gradual return of flow through Hormuz has helped ease shortages of crude, it will take a much longer and more complicated process to restore millions of barrels per day of lost refinery capacity.

This is especially true because refineries in the Middle East are still at risk after the recent U.S.-Iran war.

The world's most essential fuel will likely remain scarce and expensive well into next Year.

Even if Trump’s truce is successful in stopping future strikes, the damage already done cannot be undone quickly.

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(source: Reuters)