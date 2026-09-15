ROI-Trump's Ukraine energy truce won't fix global diesel crunch: Bousso

A truce on energy infrastructure that President Donald Trump negotiated between Russia and Ukraine may reduce one of the most immediate threats to the global diesel market. It is unlikely that it will reverse the severe supply shortage that has developed this year.

The Republican President said on Monday that Ukraine and Russia agreed to not attack each other's infrastructure. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that he needed more information before stopping the strikes.

Even if this arrangement is maintained, the global refining sector, and in particular diesel markets, will remain in a 'crossfire of two major conflict that is unlikely to be resolved soon.

A 'Ukrainian drone' campaign that has been running for years in Russia and targeted energy installations, has crippled the largest refinery industry in the world. According to the International Energy Agency, in the first eight-month period of 2026, an average of three Russian refineries were successfully targeted every day.

After the Iran War in February, several refineries suffered damage as a result of the Strait of Hormuz blockade, which severely restricted fuel exports. In 2025, the Gulf was responsible for about a fifth (1.5 million barrels/day) of all seaborne diesel.

In August, the combined net diesel exports of Russia and Gulf were 1.6 millions bpd less than they had been in February. These regions were responsible for nearly 45% of the global seaborne diesel traffic before the two conflicts escalated.

Diesel is responsible for 30% of the global oil demand. It's widely regarded as the "lifeblood" of?the global economy. Diesel fuels trucks, trains and ships as well as industrial machinery, farm equipment, mining equipment, and farm vehicles. It also powers four out of 10 passenger cars in Europe.

Diesel prices and margins for refining reached record levels in August due to the sharp decline in supplies. U.S. retail diesel rose above a ?record $6 a gallon last week.

Trump's efforts to reduce pressure on the diesel market are not surprising, given that he faces growing discontent among Americans over rising energy prices and persistently high inflation.

It is now a question of whether or not this "energy infrastructure truce" will last and how quickly damage can be repaired.

Scepticism: A dose of skepticism

Ukraine's attacks on refinery infrastructure deep within Russia have had an economic impact on Russia, the third largest refiner in the world after China and the U.S.

According to the IEA, refinery crude processing ran down to 8.7 millions bpd (down 3.8 million bpd or 30%) in June. This is the lowest level seen since May 2004. The IEA reports that the gasoline production in Russia also fell by about a fifth. This has caused severe shortages in certain regions, forcing Moscow to import fuel. Since April, Russia has prohibited gasoline exports and diesel exports. The latter restriction is set to remain in place until September 30,

The diesel export ban had a "significant" impact on the market. According to Kpler, Russia was the second largest diesel exporter in the world after the United States, shipping over 800,000 bpd or about 12% of the global seaborne exports. Since the ban, benchmark diesel prices have increased by 60%.

At first glance, an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to stop strikes against Russian energy facilities may seem significant. However, it is best treated with caution.

OBSTACLES REPAIR

It is not the first ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on energy infrastructure since Moscow began its full-scale attack in February 2022. Trump mediated a mutual ceasefire on energy facilities in March 2025. The deal was never implemented because both sides immediately accused each other of breaking the agreement.

Moscow has not yet commented on Trump's most recent announcement, but Kyiv wants to know more. It remains to be determined whether this purported deal, if implemented is more durable.

Even if the attacks on Russian refineries stop, it is unlikely that this will materially improve the country’s diesel production and its export prospects in the coming months.

The damage to many Russian facilities, such as Rosneft and Gazpromneft’s Ryazan refinery in Russia, is likely to be significant.

According to reports, the Ukrainian attacks have often targeted crude distillation units (the core processing units at the heart every refinery) as well as hydrocrackers - highly complex and expensive installations that are necessary for the production of diesel.

The Russian refineries will have a difficult time sourcing replacement equipment or temporary repair solutions as Western sanctions restrict their access to specialised technology and components. Russian refiners will also be competing for limited engineering resources and equipment due to the extensive damage in the Middle East.

Repairs will likely take several months, even if Russia is able to source the parts. Even the most optimistic scenario does not predict a significant recovery in Russian fuel imports and relief on global diesel markets before next year.

PERSISTENT SHORTFALL

According to the IEA, global refining output reached a summer high of 81.4 millions bpd during August. However, it was down 4.2million bpd compared to a year ago.

This indicates a larger problem for the diesel market. It is not just a matter of a disrupted supply of oil, but also of a damaged refining capability. Although emergency stock releases, increased oil production, and the gradual return of flow through Hormuz has helped ease shortages of crude oil, restoring millions a day lost?refining capability will be a slower and more complicated process.

This is especially true because refineries in the Middle East are still at risk after the recent U.S. - Iran conflict.

The world's most essential fuel will likely remain scarce and expensive well into next Year.

Even if Trump’s truce is successful in stopping future strikes, the damage already done cannot be undone quickly.

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(source: Reuters)