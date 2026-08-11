Romania destroys drones near offshore gas project on the Black Sea

Defense Minister Radu Miruta announced?on?Tuesday that Romanian army divers had destroyed two Gerbera type?drones floating in the country's exclusive?economic zone on the Black Sea near the offshore Neptun Deep gas project. NATO'state' shares a 614 km (382 miles) border with Ukraine. Over the past four years, Russian drones have repeatedly violated its airspace. Mines in the Black Sea also have been spotted floating along key trade and energy routes. Three Russian drones were shot down by Romanian F-16 fighter jets on July 3rd, after they had violated the national airspace for three consecutive days. This was after more than four years since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Miruta reported that a civilian vessel near the Neptun Deep offshore project had spotted "the drones" on Tuesday. The Minister did not specify 'the origin of the drones' but said Ukraine confirmed that they were not its forces.

Miruta stated that the controlled destruction was carried out to ensure the safety of the shipping lanes and the work being done around the platform.

The defence ministry contacted Ukrainian partners who confirmed that these systems did not belong to them.

NATO members Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey - which share the Black Sea region with Georgia, Russia, and Ukraine - have neutralised over?150 mines that were drifting along vital trade routes. The three countries agreed in July to expand the joint task force to clear mines from the Black Sea and include missions that protect critical infrastructure. The Black Sea is home to a number of gas production or exploration projects. Romania's Neptun Deep project, owned jointly by OMV Petrom, state gas producer Romgaz and OMV Petrom, will be operational in 2027, making it the largest gas producer in Europe. (Reporting and editing by Hugh Lawson; Luiza Ilie is the reporter)

(source: Reuters)