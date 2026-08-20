Romania destroys marine drone near Neptun Deep gas project, minister says

Romania sent F-16 fighter jets into action to 'destroy' a marine drone that was spotted just a few hundred metres away from the Black Sea Gas Project Neptun Deep.

This incident highlights 'the growing threat' to energy infrastructures in the Black Sea posed by drones and mines connected to Russia's conflict in Ukraine. Neptun Deep is expected to make Romania Europe's largest producer of gas when it begins production in 2027.

NATO member Romania shares a 614 km (382 mile) border with Ukraine. Over the last four years, Russian drones have breached its airspace and there are mines in the Black Sea that block key trade and energy routes. The incident on Thursday follows a similar one earlier in the month, when army divers destroyed a pair of Gerbera drones that were drifting 'in the exclusive economic zones near the offshore Neptun Deep Project.

Miruta stated in a post on Facebook on Thursday that the decision to destroy the marine drone was taken to "protect the lives of the several hundred people who work on the platform, and secure critical infrastructure."

He didn't specify the origin of drone, but said Ukraine confirmed it did not belong to their forces.

Nicusor Dan, the Romanian president, blames Russia.

He wrote, in a separate Facebook statement: "I condemn the intensification and proliferation of such irresponsible acts by the Russian Federation." "We are vigilant along with NATO allies in order to defend ourselves and defeat such challenges."

NATO members Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey, who'share the Black Sea' with Georgia, Russia, and Ukraine, have neutralised over 150 mines that were drifting along trade routes. In July, the three states agreed to expand a task force to clear mines in the Black Sea to include missions that protect critical infrastructure. Romania's Neptun Deep, owned jointly by OMV Petrom & Romgaz state gas producer, is a Romanian company. (Reporting and writing by Luiza Ili, editing by Hugh Lawson.)

(source: Reuters)