Royal Caribbean buys Sandals resort operator for $3 billion

Royal Caribbean Group announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to purchase a 50% stake in Caribbean resorts operator Sandals Resorts International, for $3 billion. This will expand the cruise company's?presence?in land based vacation experiences.

Royal Caribbean has been focused on expanding its land-based vacation options, including its Royal Beach Club and Perfect Day private destinations. This is because cruise operators are looking to capture a greater share of the overall travel expenditures by consumers.

The deal is expected to close early in 2027 and would add Sandals' 20 resorts into Royal Caribbean's Portfolio, allowing it to reach out to more travelers who prefer resort stays to cruises.

Sandals was founded in 1981 by Gordon "Butch”?Stewart and operates all-inclusive hotels in the Caribbean. These include properties in Jamaica and the Bahamas as well as in Grenada, Barbados and Saint Lucia.

Royal Caribbean Group has announced that it has a?committed loan financing agreement with Morgan Stanley for the funding of this investment.

Financial Times reported for the first time this week, citing sources familiar with the situation, that the deal may be worth more than $6 billion.

Since nearly a decade, Sandals has been a subject of speculation regarding a possible sale. In 2017, a report citing sources familiar with the matter stated that Sandals was exploring strategic options, including a possible sale.

The joint venture will be overseen by a board led jointly by Jason Liberty, Chairman and?CEO Royal Caribbean Group, and Adam Stewart executive chairman Sandals Resorts.

Stewart will continue to oversee the long-term growth of Sandals and Beaches Resorts and remain as executive chairman.

Sandals was the subject of controversy in early 2000s due to a policy which 'barred couples of the same sex from their?couples only resorts. In 2004, the company ended the policy after London Underground banned their advertisements in response to complaints by gay rights activists.

(source: Reuters)